Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

‘The Power of Love’: Rady Children’s Hospital 113th Anniversary Charity Ball

Rady anniversary
1/15
Vicki Eddy, Lisa Vieira
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
2/15
Kristi Pieper
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
3/15
Glen Vieira, Chris Eddy and John Ahlering
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
4/15
Susan Wilson and Dulie Ahlering
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
5/15
Ellen and Jim Moxham
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
6/15
Steven and Lynne Wheeler
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
7/15
William and Jolyn Parker, Joyce Glazer and Ray Riley
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
8/15
Kat Ochsner
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
9/15
Karry and Guy McDannald
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
10/15
Andrea Gray Wild, Danitza Villanueva and Katrina Burrus
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
11/15
Keith and Natalia Engert
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
12/15
Dan and Yasmine Yates
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
13/15
Fiona Kingsmore and Georgia Sadler
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
14/15
Luke and Diane Faulstick
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
15/15
Mark and Jill Stickland
  (Carol Sonstein)
Share

Rady Children’s Hospital’s 113th Anniversary Charity Ball, “The Power of Love,” took place March 5 at the Hotel Del Coronado. The event, presented by Rady Children’s Hospital Foundation, included a pre- ball reception for donors, dinner and dancing.

Net proceeds from this year’s Charity Ball support the Neuroscience Institute at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, which treats and provides therapies for children who struggle with neurological diseases and disorders, such as epilepsy, autism, brain cancers, pediatric muscular dystrophy brain trauma, cerebral palsy and more. Visit www.radyfoundation.org for more information.

Photo GalleriesPhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement