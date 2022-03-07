‘The Power of Love’: Rady Children’s Hospital 113th Anniversary Charity Ball

Rady Children’s Hospital’s 113th Anniversary Charity Ball, “The Power of Love,” took place March 5 at the Hotel Del Coronado. The event, presented by Rady Children’s Hospital Foundation, included a pre- ball reception for donors, dinner and dancing.

Net proceeds from this year’s Charity Ball support the Neuroscience Institute at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, which treats and provides therapies for children who struggle with neurological diseases and disorders, such as epilepsy, autism, brain cancers, pediatric muscular dystrophy brain trauma, cerebral palsy and more. Visit www.radyfoundation.org for more information.