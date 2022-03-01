Advertisement
RSF Rotary Club February Social

Robin Chappelow, Don Meredith, Cinda Lucas, Brad and Amy Galvan
Tatiana Novick, Michael Chaconas, Stacie Barba
Social Committee co-chairs Jerah Payne and Sophia Alsadek, RSF Rotary President Elizabeth Christensen
RSF Rotary past Presidents Luis Carranza, Heather Manion, and Eli Feghali
Ray Taraz, Bob Stefanko, Belinda Razon, Bob Heck
Paula Shaw, Roshanak Clune, Rand Christensen, Stacie Barba
Julie Krome, Randy Rodriguez, Patrick McGarry, Jim Sagona
Eli Feghali, Anna Danes, Peter Tomson
Sue Graham, Suzie Holcomb, Julie van der Auwera, Renae Farley
Music entertainer Ryan Hiller
Kristoffer Kelly, Katherine Foster, Ray Taraz
Carrie Woodland, Tom Koss, Lori Feghali
Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club members gathered at Solana Beach Crust for the group’s February Social event Feb. 23. The event included dinner, beverages and entertainment by Ryan Hiller. Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit rsfrotary.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

