RSF Rotary Club February Social
Robin Chappelow, Don Meredith, Cinda Lucas, Brad and Amy Galvan (Robert_McKenzie)
Tatiana Novick, Michael Chaconas, Stacie Barba (Robert_McKenzie)
Social Committee co-chairs Jerah Payne and Sophia Alsadek, RSF Rotary President Elizabeth Christensen (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Rotary past Presidents Luis Carranza, Heather Manion, and Eli Feghali (Robert_McKenzie)
Ray Taraz, Bob Stefanko, Belinda Razon, Bob Heck (Robert_McKenzie)
Paula Shaw, Roshanak Clune, Rand Christensen, Stacie Barba (Robert_McKenzie)
Julie Krome, Randy Rodriguez, Patrick McGarry, Jim Sagona (Robert_McKenzie)
Eli Feghali, Anna Danes, Peter Tomson (Robert_McKenzie)
Sue Graham, Suzie Holcomb, Julie van der Auwera, Renae Farley (Robert_McKenzie)
Music entertainer Ryan Hiller (Robert_McKenzie)
Kristoffer Kelly, Katherine Foster, Ray Taraz (Robert_McKenzie)
Carrie Woodland, Tom Koss, Lori Feghali (Robert_McKenzie)
Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club members gathered at Solana Beach Crust for the group’s February Social event Feb. 23. The event included dinner, beverages and entertainment by Ryan Hiller. Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit rsfrotary.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
