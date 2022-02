Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund hosts ‘Bubbles & Blanca’ event

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund held its annual Bubbles & Blanca event Jan. 27 at the RSF home of Shari Cirkus. Attendees were encouraged to dress up in their favorite winter whites for the event, which included an evening of “champagne, appetizers and laughter.” Since 2004, the RSFWF has served as a means for women in Rancho Santa Fe to join together in “meaningful and engaging ways, and to give back to the greater San Diego community.” For more information, visit rsfwomensfund.org.

Photos by Jon Clark