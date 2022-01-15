Julie de Libran Paris showing and dinner held in Rancho Santa Fe

On Dec. 11, 2021, Sydney Holland and Diana Malk hosted a showing and dinner for Julie de Libran Paris. Julie de Libran personally presented her collection, and it was the first time she has brought her couture collection to Rancho Santa Fe.

Diana Malk said, “Thank you to all the wonderful guests who came to Sydney Holland’s home to discover Julie de Libran Paris. It was an honor to introduce Julie de Libran, whom is not only my childhood friend from our days at Roger Rowe School, but also a loyal client as we have collaborated in real estate design projects for many years. Sydney Holland kindly co-hosted as an admirer of couture and modern art. It was a pleasure to bring together admirers of art, design and real estate together for a beautiful day in Rancho Santa Fe.”