Julie de Libran Paris showing and dinner held in Rancho Santa Fe

Event attendees who are all dressed in Julie de Libran Paris attire.
Event attendees who are all dressed in Julie de Libran Paris attire.

  (Diana Malk)
Julie de Libran, Diana Malk
Julie de Libran, Diana Malk

  (Diana Malk)
Paris designer event
Maria Assaraf, Elizabeth Calders, Shelley Black, Diana Malk, Julie de Libran

  (Diana Malk)
Paris designer event
Diana Malk, Jill Cliffton, Maria Assaraf, Sydney Holland

  (Diana Malk)
Paris designer event
Julie de Libran, Sydney Holland, Miriam Smotrich

  (Diana Malk)
Paris designer event
Julie de Libran, Miriam Smotrich

  (Diana Malk)
On Dec. 11, 2021, Sydney Holland and Diana Malk hosted a showing and dinner for Julie de Libran Paris. Julie de Libran personally presented her collection, and it was the first time she has brought her couture collection to Rancho Santa Fe.

Diana Malk said, “Thank you to all the wonderful guests who came to Sydney Holland’s home to discover Julie de Libran Paris. It was an honor to introduce Julie de Libran, whom is not only my childhood friend from our days at Roger Rowe School, but also a loyal client as we have collaborated in real estate design projects for many years. Sydney Holland kindly co-hosted as an admirer of couture and modern art. It was a pleasure to bring together admirers of art, design and real estate together for a beautiful day in Rancho Santa Fe.”

