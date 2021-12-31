FACE helps hundreds of pets and pet owners in need at winter distribution event

The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) wants to make sure everyone has food and supplies to care for their furry family members. FACE, a San Diego animal charity, provided free pet vaccinations, flea treatments, supplies, and pet food at a winter distribution event held Dec. 5 in downtown San Diego in collaboration with the local nonprofits Think Dignity and Burrito Boyz, who handed out hygiene items, menstrual products, winter items, and hot food to pet owners experiencing homelessness.

In attendance were Rancho Santa Fe residents Cini Robb and Dr. Tammy Stevenson. Robb is FACE’s board president and co-founder, and Stevenson is FACE’s board secretary.

This effort is a part of FACE’s Community Outreach Program, which focuses on connecting underserved pet owners with resources to veterinary care and pet supplies. These items have been donated to FACE by La Jolla Vet Hospital, Hills Pet Food, Rancho Coastal Humane Society, and other FACE donors. Those interested in donating food or supplies to support this cause are encouraged to visit face4pets.org/community-outreach.