St. Germaine Children’s Charity brings back Roaring ‘20s at Silver Tea

The Silver Tea, an annual fundraiser for the La Jolla-based St. Germaine Children’s Charity, drew more than 300 people to The Lot La Jolla in two events Dec. 7: an afternoon soiree and an evening cocktail party for a larger number of guests.

Both events were themed “The Roaring ‘20s” and featured live entertainment, raffles and silent auctions, along with a “St. Germaine Signature Cocktail” mixed with St. Germain liqueur, gin and prosecco. The evening party included a live auction.

At the afternoon affair, Silver Tea co-chairwoman Janice Farnow welcomed guests and noted that the event committee only months ago wasn’t sure it could hold the fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You helped to make this all happen,” Farnow said. “Our sponsors, the people that dedicated and donated gift certificates, the businesses … I love the bond of being part of the St. Germaine family.”

Event co-chairwoman Ashley Nagashima, a granddaughter of St. Germaine’s founder Barbara Christensen, said she is proud to continue her grandmother’s mission to help prevent child abuse in San Diego by supporting agencies that care for, shelter and treat victims up to age 25.

St. Germaine President Katie Christensen, Nagashima’s sister and also Barbara Christensen’s granddaughter, told the Silver Tea guests that “it warms my heart to see that you all care so much about fighting for a safer world for these children.”

For more information, visit stgermainechildrenscharity.org. ◆