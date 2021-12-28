Epilepsy Foundation builds ‘Gingerbread City’ for holiday gala
“Mom’s Inspirational House of Music” by Lisa Barlow won first place in the Petite category of the “Gingerbread City 2021" competition at the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County’s holiday gala. (Vincent Andrunas)
“Looking Up” by Jackie Shih won first place in the Grand category of the gingerbread competition. (Vincent Andrunas)
Olympic gold medalist and gala honorary chairman Al Joyner, Cyndi Joyner and Bob and Beverly Scarano (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve and Sue Zapoticzny, Marilyn Arnoldi and Kayt and Paul Hathaway (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. Shaun and Keri Carstairs, Bridget Cantu Wear and Byron Wear (Vincent Andrunas)
Nancy Moore, Susan Lautenbach, Sarah Thor and Shelby Connors (Vincent Andrunas)
Jason Harmon, Ashley Rodriguez, Jake and Susanne Schaible and Stephen Chin (Vincent Andrunas)
“The Hope Vessel” by Guadalupe Perez took second place in the Petite category of the gingerbread competition. (Vincent Andrunas)
“Millennium Falcon” by Venezia Petrova won second place in the Grand category. (Vincent Andrunas)
Mike Clemmons, Sheryl Miick, Maryann Miller and Terry Heggeness (Vincent Andrunas)
Scott Randall, Dee Quashnock, Katy Rose and Rick Burritt (Vincent Andrunas)
Julie Hauger, Jenny Alonso and Alisha Bollerman (Vincent Andrunas)
Carlos Medina, Charles Dragovich and David Silva (Vincent Andrunas)
John and Suzette Cordova and Christina and Junior Aparicio (Vincent Andrunas)
“Moon Over Manhattan” by Marie Pagdanganan took third place in the Grand category of the gingerbread competition. (Vincent Andrunas)
“Soaring to New Heights” by Leticia Vasquez placed third in the Petite category. (Vincent Andrunas)
“The Dog Star” by Theresa Ammerman was entered in the Grand category. (Vincent Andrunas)
“Medieval City on Floating Islands” was an entrant in the Grand category by The Children’s School in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
“Up Up and Away” by Ronda Leonhardy was entered in the Grand category. (Vincent Andrunas)
Johnny Jones and Dana Golshan (Vincent Andrunas)
Davis Hurd, Sarabeth Henderson, Graeme Henderson, Natalie Hagglund and Drew Moyer (Vincent Andrunas)
Salvador Reyes, Suzanne Moss-Reyes, Dr. Carla Stayboldt, Dr. James Grisolia, Kathy Farris and Dr. Reuben Farris (Vincent Andrunas)
The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County presented its 28th annual holiday gala, “Gingerbread City 2021,” at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park.
The Dec. 9 event, themed “Sky’s the Limit,” featured interactive museum displays, holiday music, live and silent auctions, a three-course dinner, a gingerbread competition featuring creations from local culinary artists, and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Al Joyner as honorary chairman.
In 1998, Joyner’s then-wife, four-time Olympic medalist Florence Griffith Joyner, died of an epileptic seizure.
