For the second year, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s AniMeals and Pet Encounter Therapy programs united for a special holiday event, specifically focused on families in need. On Dec. 22, the Drive-Through AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration was held featuring pet and people food distributions, gifts for kids from Santa, in-vehicle animal meet-and-greets, and more. Instigated in 2020 by the devastation of the pandemic, the AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration aims to lift the spirits of those challenged by job loss, economic and/or health-related difficulties.

Photos by Jon Clark

