Drive-Through AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration
For the second year, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s AniMeals and Pet Encounter Therapy programs united for a special holiday event, specifically focused on families in need. On Dec. 22, the Drive-Through AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration was held featuring pet and people food distributions, gifts for kids from Santa, in-vehicle animal meet-and-greets, and more. Instigated in 2020 by the devastation of the pandemic, the AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration aims to lift the spirits of those challenged by job loss, economic and/or health-related difficulties.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.