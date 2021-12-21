Advertisement
Village Church hosts ‘Coming Home at Christmas’ event featuring choir

Attendees join in singing Christmas carols at The Village Church "Coming Home at Christmas" event
1/25
Attendees join in singing Christmas carols at The Village Church “Coming Home at Christmas” event  (Jon Clark)
The Chancel Choir sings at the "Coming Home at Christmas" event at The Village Church
2/25
The Chancel Choir sings at the "Coming Home at Christmas" event at The Village Church
Robin Singer, Ruth Grendell, Bill Goodin
3/25
Robin Singer, Ruth Grendell, Bill Goodin  (Jon Clark)
The Chancel Choir sings at the "Coming Home at Christmas" event at The Village Church
4/25
The Chancel Choir sings at the "Coming Home at Christmas" event at The Village Church
Julie Feld, Lori Edwards
5/25
Julie Feld, Lori Edwards  (Jon Clark)
Betz Lewis, Savannah Kendig
6/25
Betz Lewis, Savannah Kendig  (Jon Clark)
Rosemaria Leon, Jim Stewart
7/25
Rosemaria Leon, Jim Stewart  (Jon Clark)
The Chancel Choir gets in place for the "Coming Home at Christmas" event at The Village Church
8/25
The Chancel Choir gets in place for the “Coming Home at Christmas” event at The Village Church  (Jon Clark)
Kelly and Susie Niemi, Mark Pappadackis
9/25
Kelly and Susie Niemi, Mark Pappadackis  (Jon Clark)
Rosemaria Leon, Jim Stewart
10/25
Rosemaria Leon, Jim Stewart  (Jon Clark)
Bob and Peggy Meeter
11/25
Bob and Peggy Meeter  (Jon Clark)
Rev. Neal Presa, Betz Lewis
12/25
Rev. Neal Presa, Betz Lewis  (Jon Clark)
Jim and Joni Smith
13/25
Jim and Joni Smith  (Jon Clark)
The Chancel Choir sings at the "Coming Home at Christmas" event at The Village Church
14/25
The Chancel Choir sings at the "Coming Home at Christmas" event at The Village Church
Director of Worship Juan Carlos Acosta leads the choir and audience in singing Christmas carols
15/25
Director of Worship Juan Carlos Acosta leads the choir and audience in singing Christmas carols  (Jon Clark)
Julie Feld, Lori Edwards
16/25
Julie Feld, Lori Edwards  (Jon Clark)
Linn and Dave Walker
17/25
Linn and Dave Walker  (Jon Clark)
Donald MacNeil, Allan Anderson
18/25
Donald MacNeil, Allan Anderson  (Jon Clark)
Jana Crawford, Ruth and Rick Chambless
19/25
Jana Crawford, Ruth and Rick Chambless  (Jon Clark)
Robert and Bibbi Herrmann
20/25
Robert and Bibbi Herrmann  (Jon Clark)
Rev. Jan Farley, Rev. Jack Baca, Rev. Neal Presa
21/25
Rev. Jan Farley, Rev. Jack Baca, Rev. Neal Presa  (Jon Clark)
Denis and Lynne Bohlman
22/25
Denis and Lynne Bohlman  (Jon Clark)
Aaron and Tanya Hunter
23/25
Aaron and Tanya Hunter  (Jon Clark)
Art and Sandi Berg
24/25
Art and Sandi Berg  (Jon Clark)
Rev. Neal Presa, Juan Carlos Acosta (Director of Worship), Rev. Jan Farley
25/25
Rev. Neal Presa, Juan Carlos Acosta (Director of Worship), Rev. Jan Farley  (Jon Clark)
The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe welcomed community members to its “Coming Home at Christmas” event Dec. 19 which featured the church’s Chancel Choir performing a variety of popular holiday songs on the church patio. Visit villagechurch.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

