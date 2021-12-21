Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Rowe students compete in Gingerbread House building and decorating contest

3rd grader Reed Charat
1/12
3rd grader Reed Charat  (Jon Clark)
Harry Potter themed gingerbread village by 1st grader James Williams
2/12
Harry Potter themed gingerbread village by 1st grader James Williams  (Jon Clark)
Gingerbread house created by 2nd grader Spencer Wheeler
3/12
Gingerbread house created by 2nd grader Spencer Wheeler  (Jon Clark)
Gingerbread houses created by R. Roger Rowe School students
4/12
Gingerbread houses created by R. Roger Rowe School students  (Jon Clark)
Gingerbread house created by 3rd grader Reed Charat
5/12
Gingerbread house created by 3rd grader Reed Charat  (Jon Clark)
Harry Potter themed gingerbread village by 1st grader James Williams
6/12
Harry Potter themed gingerbread village by 1st grader James Williams  (Jon Clark)
Gingerbread houses created by R. Roger Rowe School students
7/12
Gingerbread houses created by R. Roger Rowe School students  (Jon Clark)
Staff members Christine Marano, Kathy Roth, and Carole Kamery
8/12
Staff members Christine Marano, Kathy Roth, and Carole Kamery  (Jon Clark)
2nd grader Spencer Wheeler
9/12
2nd grader Spencer Wheeler  (Jon Clark)
Gingerbread house created by 2nd grader Spencer Wheeler
10/12
Gingerbread house created by 2nd grader Spencer Wheeler  (Jon Clark)
Staff members Christine Marano, Kathy Roth, and Carole Kamery
11/12
Staff members Christine Marano, Kathy Roth, and Carole Kamery  (Jon Clark)
Gingerbread house created by 3rd grader Reed Charat
12/12
Gingerbread house created by 3rd grader Reed Charat  (Jon Clark)
Share

K-8 students from R. Roger Rowe School recently participated in a Gingerbread House building and decorating competition. Librarians from the RSF Library came to judge the students’ delightful creations. First grader James Williams won first prize with his re-creation of Hogwarts School from Harry Potter. Students were recognized by Principal Megan Loh during her Fridays on the Field school assembly.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement