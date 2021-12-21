Rowe students compete in Gingerbread House building and decorating contest
1/12
3rd grader Reed Charat (Jon Clark)
2/12
Harry Potter themed gingerbread village by 1st grader James Williams (Jon Clark)
3/12
Gingerbread house created by 2nd grader Spencer Wheeler (Jon Clark)
4/12
Gingerbread houses created by R. Roger Rowe School students (Jon Clark)
5/12
Gingerbread house created by 3rd grader Reed Charat (Jon Clark)
6/12
Harry Potter themed gingerbread village by 1st grader James Williams (Jon Clark)
7/12
Gingerbread houses created by R. Roger Rowe School students (Jon Clark)
8/12
Staff members Christine Marano, Kathy Roth, and Carole Kamery (Jon Clark)
9/12
2nd grader Spencer Wheeler (Jon Clark)
10/12
Gingerbread house created by 2nd grader Spencer Wheeler (Jon Clark)
11/12
Staff members Christine Marano, Kathy Roth, and Carole Kamery (Jon Clark)
12/12
Gingerbread house created by 3rd grader Reed Charat (Jon Clark)
K-8 students from R. Roger Rowe School recently participated in a Gingerbread House building and decorating competition. Librarians from the RSF Library came to judge the students’ delightful creations. First grader James Williams won first prize with his re-creation of Hogwarts School from Harry Potter. Students were recognized by Principal Megan Loh during her Fridays on the Field school assembly.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.