Rowe students compete in Gingerbread House building and decorating contest

K-8 students from R. Roger Rowe School recently participated in a Gingerbread House building and decorating competition. Librarians from the RSF Library came to judge the students’ delightful creations. First grader James Williams won first prize with his re-creation of Hogwarts School from Harry Potter. Students were recognized by Principal Megan Loh during her Fridays on the Field school assembly.

Photos by Jon Clark

