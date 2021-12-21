Horizon Church hosts ‘Christmas in the Ranch’
1/19
Singer-songwriter Phil Wickham performs (Jon Clark)
2/19
Adam Brown, Dave Daum, Shonna Brown (Jon Clark)
3/19
Singer-songwriter Phil Wickham performs (Jon Clark)
4/19
Apollo Cai on the snow slide (Jon Clark)
5/19
Missy, Madison, Ethan, and Brian Foott (Jon Clark)
6/19
The Pettus family (Jon Clark)
7/19
Sophia, Rick, Joshua, and Mei Nazar (Jon Clark)
8/19
Apollo Cai on the snow slide (Jon Clark)
9/19
Singer-songwriter Phil Wickham performs (Jon Clark)
10/19
David and Athena Cai (Jon Clark)
11/19
Ruby, Bobby, and Gary Raichart (Jon Clark)
12/19
Kate Aronson, Lana Cotton, Paige Gallegos, Peyton DiGiacomo (Jon Clark)
13/19
Kevin and Caleb Bush (Jon Clark)
14/19
Zebin and Ziva Huang (Jon Clark)
15/19
Kate Aronson, Lana Cotton, Paige Gallegos, Peyton DiGiacomo (Jon Clark)
16/19
Mark Quintana (Jon Clark)
17/19
Luke Quintana (Jon Clark)
18/19
Sophia, Rick, Joshua, and Mei Nazar (Jon Clark)
19/19
The 30-foot Christmas Tree (Jon Clark)
Horizon Christian Fellowship in Rancho Santa Fe hosted a free “Christmas in the Ranch” event Dec. 19 outdoors with food trucks, a giant snow hill and crafts for kids along with a 30-foot Christmas tree. At 6 p.m., a special worship service was held with Phil Wickham, Brennley Brown (“The Voice” contestant) and an in-person Christmas message by Will Graham (Billy Graham’s grandson). Visit horizon.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
