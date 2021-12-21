Horizon Church hosts ‘Christmas in the Ranch’

Horizon Christian Fellowship in Rancho Santa Fe hosted a free “Christmas in the Ranch” event Dec. 19 outdoors with food trucks, a giant snow hill and crafts for kids along with a 30-foot Christmas tree. At 6 p.m., a special worship service was held with Phil Wickham, Brennley Brown (“The Voice” contestant) and an in-person Christmas message by Will Graham (Billy Graham’s grandson). Visit horizon.org.

Photos by Jon Clark