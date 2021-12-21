Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Horizon Church hosts ‘Christmas in the Ranch’

Singer-songwriter Phil Wickham performs
1/19
Singer-songwriter Phil Wickham performs  (Jon Clark)
Adam Brown, Dave Daum, Shonna Brown
2/19
Adam Brown, Dave Daum, Shonna Brown  (Jon Clark)
Singer-songwriter Phil Wickham performs
3/19
Singer-songwriter Phil Wickham performs  (Jon Clark)
Apollo Cai on the snow slide
4/19
Apollo Cai on the snow slide  (Jon Clark)
Missy, Madison, Ethan, and Brian Foott
5/19
Missy, Madison, Ethan, and Brian Foott  (Jon Clark)
The Pettus family
6/19
The Pettus family  (Jon Clark)
Sophia, Rick, Joshua, and Mei Nazar
7/19
Sophia, Rick, Joshua, and Mei Nazar  (Jon Clark)
Apollo Cai on the snow slide
8/19
Apollo Cai on the snow slide  (Jon Clark)
Singer-songwriter Phil Wickham performs
9/19
Singer-songwriter Phil Wickham performs  (Jon Clark)
David and Athena Cai
10/19
David and Athena Cai  (Jon Clark)
Ruby, Bobby, and Gary Raichart
11/19
Ruby, Bobby, and Gary Raichart  (Jon Clark)
Kate Aronson, Lana Cotton, Paige Gallegos, Peyton DiGiacomo
12/19
Kate Aronson, Lana Cotton, Paige Gallegos, Peyton DiGiacomo  (Jon Clark)
Kevin and Caleb Bush
13/19
Kevin and Caleb Bush  (Jon Clark)
Zebin and Ziva Huang
14/19
Zebin and Ziva Huang  (Jon Clark)
Kate Aronson, Lana Cotton, Paige Gallegos, Peyton DiGiacomo
15/19
Kate Aronson, Lana Cotton, Paige Gallegos, Peyton DiGiacomo  (Jon Clark)
Mark Quintana
16/19
Mark Quintana  (Jon Clark)
Luke Quintana
17/19
Luke Quintana  (Jon Clark)
Sophia, Rick, Joshua, and Mei Nazar
18/19
Sophia, Rick, Joshua, and Mei Nazar  (Jon Clark)
The 30-foot Christmas Tree
19/19
The 30-foot Christmas Tree  (Jon Clark)
Share

Horizon Christian Fellowship in Rancho Santa Fe hosted a free “Christmas in the Ranch” event Dec. 19 outdoors with food trucks, a giant snow hill and crafts for kids along with a 30-foot Christmas tree. At 6 p.m., a special worship service was held with Phil Wickham, Brennley Brown (“The Voice” contestant) and an in-person Christmas message by Will Graham (Billy Graham’s grandson). Visit horizon.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement