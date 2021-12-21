The 1st annual Children’s Business Fair in Rancho Santa Fe hosted over 40 young entrepreneurs between the ages of 6 and 14 at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center Dec. 12.

The 40+ kidpreneurs were from more than 17 schools from across San Diego County and launched businesses such as baked goods, homemade candy, coding classes, slime events, craft/science/nature kits, homemade jewelry and holiday crafts, ornaments, art and cards, to name a few.

This event was organized by Joanna Dubbeldam and sponsored by Group IV Solar, Acton Children’s Business Fair, and the support of volunteers, who all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation. Visit childrensbusinessfair.org/ranchosantafe-ca

Photos by Robert McKenzie