1st annual Children’s Business Fair

Avnita Gulati, Sohana (Creative Colors)
Anaya Anchlia (Small Little Things), Akshara Veera
Jiya Bindhe and Krish Bhinde (J.K. Bakes)
Ben (Ben, Lila and Charlotte Craft Shop), Lila, Charlotte, Tricia and Drew Lewandowski
Event organizer Joanna Dubbeldam with her entrepreneurs Hannah Zimmerman and Adam Zimmerman
Adam Zimmerman (Age of Bones, Happy Chicken Eggs)
Maddie Thompson (Mad Mare Studios)
The aspiring entrepreneurs
Madison Dial, Mason (A Piece of Pie)
Event organizer Joanna Dubbeldam with her entrepreneurs Hannah Zimmerman and Adam Zimmerman
Nia Stefani, Axl (Rocket Masters)
Marley (air plants & paperweights), Kelly ODay, Riley (macrame plant hangers, key chains, ornaments)
Emily Cameron, Isla Vijayendran, and Joanna Kim (Simply Preppy)
John Alain and Michele Alain (The Crafty Cats Business Booth)
Diane Kwon, Makena (Makenas Sea Glass Candy)
Mindi Lyons, Eric (Erics Chocoa Creations)
Hannah Zimmerman (Happy Hair)
Pallavi Walawalkar, Tia (Funzie Crayons)
Amelia Law and Colin Law (Slime Adventures)
Sylvie Nechev and Jeremy Nechev (The Braces Bakers)
Jah-Maya Grayson (Soothing Sweets)
Ishon Kandekar and Shriya Kandekar (Candy Crafts)
Wyatt (Sea + Earth), Caroline Thompson
Nityaa (Kreative Kids), Shikha Jaiswal
San Diego Center for Children Development Manager Warren Johnson, Development & Communications Specialist Karitina Morrett, Director of Philanthropy Kristin Worley
The 1st annual Children’s Business Fair in Rancho Santa Fe hosted over 40 young entrepreneurs between the ages of 6 and 14 at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center Dec. 12.

The 40+ kidpreneurs were from more than 17 schools from across San Diego County and launched businesses such as baked goods, homemade candy, coding classes, slime events, craft/science/nature kits, homemade jewelry and holiday crafts, ornaments, art and cards, to name a few.

This event was organized by Joanna Dubbeldam and sponsored by Group IV Solar, Acton Children’s Business Fair, and the support of volunteers, who all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation. Visit childrensbusinessfair.org/ranchosantafe-ca

Photos by Robert McKenzie

