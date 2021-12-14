CBS show Lucky Dog films episode at Helen Woodward Animal Center

The Emmy Award-winning CBS show Lucky Dog filmed an upcoming episode at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe on Dec. 13.

Hosted by professional dog trainer Eric Wiese and his wife, social worker Rashi Khanna Wiese, Lucky Dog takes viewers on a journey of rescuing previously hard-to-love, out-of-control, untrained dogs and making their futures bright. At Eric’s training facility, with the help of Rashi, he embarks on the seemingly impossible task of turning rescues into loving pets with sound training methods that viewers can use at home to train their own dogs. In the end, a lucky family will adopt an even luckier dog.

On Dec. 13, Eric joined the center’s volunteers as they welcomed dozens of adoptable shelter animals arriving from overcrowded shelters around the country. Eric and the volunteers gave the dogs baths, veterinary exams, and assessed their temperaments in preparation for potential adoptions throughout Southern California. The show’s sponsor, Blue Buffalo, was also on hand to donate all of the food needed to care for the animals that come through the center’s doors.

The “Lady” episode filmed at the Helen Woodward Animal Center will air Feb. 12, 2022 on CBS.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

