Village Church Women’s Christmas Luncheon

The annual Women’s Christmas Luncheon at the Village Church took place Dec. 8 on the church patio. The free community event featured a catered lunch, fellowship and friendship while celebrating the Christmas season.

In honor of the season, the event supported Care House which serves homeless and underserved youth across San Diego. Attendees were asked to bring a $5 gift card for Starbucks, Jamba Juice, McDonalds or Jack in the Box.

Photos by Rob McKenzie