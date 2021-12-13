Advertisement
Village Church Women’s Christmas Luncheon

Village Church Associate Pastor Rev. Dr. Neal Presa, Tara Cowen, Brooke Scruggs, Kami Smith, Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Jack W. Baca  (Robert_McKenzie)
Doreen May-Fritz, Julie MacNeil, Charlene Murray, Judy Walters, Diane Watson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Penny Cox, Village Church Associate Pastor Rev. Dr. Jan Farley, Susie Aspromonte, Nancy Rein  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests enjoyed a sunny day on the Village Church Plaza  (Robert_McKenzie)
Village Church Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Jack W. Baca, Nancy Rein  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dotty Campbell, Kathleen Nassi, Lyn Lloyd-Smith  (Robert_McKenzie)
Wendy McClave Elliott, Womens Fellowship Facilitator Terri Dickson, Suzie Pegel  (Robert_McKenzie)
Linda Smith, Kim Puttkammer, Kelley Dilday  (Robert_McKenzie)
Pam Rudisill, Jane Heintz, Beverly Kerns, Renee Resko  (Robert_McKenzie)
Event chair Robin Singer, Jan Goodin  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kathy Stumm, Colleen Greenway, Francie Murphy  (Robert_McKenzie)
Womens Fellowship Facilitator Terri Dickson, Anne Gruzdowich  (Robert_McKenzie)
Luncheon guests  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cathy Kiefer, Jill James, Peggy Strickland, Joyce Cissna  (Robert_McKenzie)
The annual Women’s Christmas Luncheon at the Village Church took place Dec. 8 on the church patio. The free community event featured a catered lunch, fellowship and friendship while celebrating the Christmas season.

In honor of the season, the event supported Care House which serves homeless and underserved youth across San Diego. Attendees were asked to bring a $5 gift card for Starbucks, Jamba Juice, McDonalds or Jack in the Box.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

