The Country Friends Annual Holiday Tea

The Country Friends, a Rancho Santa Fe-based nonprofit, held its annual Holiday Tea Dec. 8 at The Santaluz Club. The event included a festive luncheon, boutique shopping, and an opportunity drawing. Maggie Bobileff and Denise Hug were the event’s co-chairs. A portion of proceeds from the Holiday Tea will benefit The Country Friends’ chosen charities. Visit thecountryfriends.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas