RSF Little League holding free clinics, registration now open

Registration is now open for Rancho Santa Fe Little League. Open to all boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 13. Registration deadline is Jan. 18, 2022. Evaluations will be held Jan. 22, 2022.

The RSF Little League has held free baseball clinics in December and the next one is on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the RSF Sports Field and Richardson Field. More information and registration is available at www.rsfll.com. Photos on this page were taken at the Dec. 4 RSF Little League clinic.

Photos by Jon Clark