The RSF Golf Club celebrated the holiday season with a festive Santa Brunch held Dec. 12. The event featured great food and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Holiday decorations outside the RSF Golf Club (Jon Clark)

Mark, Ella, and Randy Field visit with Santa (Jon Clark)

Delicious food at the RSF Golf Club Santa Brunch (Jon Clark)

The holiday tree outside the RSF Golf Club (Jon Clark)

Bill and Susan Hoehn, Paul and Dianne Saber (Jon Clark)

Free Spirit the Elf does a custom face painting for Ella Field (Jon Clark)

Billy Sherman shows the balloon hat and belt that Free Spirit the Elf made for him (Jon Clark)

Charlie and Jade Yim, Joann and Marc Weinstein (Jon Clark)

Brooke and Reese Bennett, Sue and Steve Hayes (Jon Clark)

Austin, Saber Rose, and Hannah Rovazzini; Dianne and Paul Saber (Jon Clark)

Ellie deKoning and Caroline Sherman at the face painting station (Jon Clark)

Tristan, Austin, Saber Rose, and Hannah Rovazzini; Dianne and Paul Saber (Jon Clark)

