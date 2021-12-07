Village Church presents Breakfast in Bethlehem
Hailey and Paul Henneburg (Jon Clark)
Sandy Hsieh, Noah Lamoore, Flora Lamoore, Tessa Corliss (Jon Clark)
Karen, Sarah, and Shaylee (Jon Clark)
The Hansen family (Jon Clark)
The Eberhardt family (Jon Clark)
Wendy Cronje, Hanna Cronje, Dottie Campbell (Jon Clark)
Caroline, Madeline, and Charlie Kelley; Oliver and Jacob Bates (Jon Clark)
The D’Augusta family (Jon Clark)
Rev. Jack and Helen Baca (Jon Clark)
Michael, Jillian and David Esoldi (Jon Clark)
Ethan Larrabee, Deborah Safley (Jon Clark)
Joanne Melton, Kate Harrison (Jon Clark)
The Haight family (Jon Clark)
Pam Cox, Ella Lamoore (Jon Clark)
Frank Safley, Megan Larrabee, Autumn Larrabee (Jon Clark)
Michael Petersen, Rev. Jack Baca (Jon Clark)
Pam Rudisill hands out Christmas story craft packages to the children at the Breakfast in Bethlehem (Jon Clark)
Mary Kellejian and Bailey Barrett (Jon Clark)
Oliver, Oliver James, and Susanah Petersen (Jon Clark)
Wendy Cronjee picks up a breakfast box (Jon Clark)
A fun and memorable way for families to start the Christmas season returned to the Village Church with Breakfast in Bethlehem held Dec. 4. Event participants had the opportunity to hear the beautiful Christmas story read by Senior Pastor Jack Baca and a few of his Bible character friends. In addition, children were able to make ornaments and Christmas crafts while everyone enjoyed a picnic-style breakfast. See more photos online at rsfreview.com.
Photos by Jon Clark
