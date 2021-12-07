Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Village Church presents Breakfast in Bethlehem

Hailey and Paul Henneburg
1/26
Hailey and Paul Henneburg  (Jon Clark)
Sandy Hsieh, Noah Lamoore, Flora Lamoore, Tessa Corliss
2/26
Sandy Hsieh, Noah Lamoore, Flora Lamoore, Tessa Corliss  (Jon Clark)
Karen, Sarah, and Shaylee
3/26
Karen, Sarah, and Shaylee  (Jon Clark)
The Hansen family
4/26
The Hansen family  (Jon Clark)
The Eberhardt family
5/26
The Eberhardt family  (Jon Clark)
Wendy Cronje, Hanna Cronje, Dottie Campbell
6/26
Wendy Cronje, Hanna Cronje, Dottie Campbell  (Jon Clark)
Caroline, Madeline, and Charlie Kelley; Oliver and Jacob Bates
7/26
Caroline, Madeline, and Charlie Kelley; Oliver and Jacob Bates  (Jon Clark)
The D'Augusta family
8/26
The D’Augusta family  (Jon Clark)
Hailey and Paul Henneburg
9/26
Hailey and Paul Henneburg  (Jon Clark)
Rev. Jack and Helen Baca
10/26
Rev. Jack and Helen Baca  (Jon Clark)
Michael, Jillian and David Esoldi
11/26
Michael, Jillian and David Esoldi  (Jon Clark)
Ethan Larrabee, Deborah Safley
12/26
Ethan Larrabee, Deborah Safley  (Jon Clark)
Joanne Melton, Kate Harrison
13/26
Joanne Melton, Kate Harrison  (Jon Clark)
The Haight family
14/26
The Haight family  (Jon Clark)
Pam Cox, Ella Lamoore
15/26
Pam Cox, Ella Lamoore  (Jon Clark)
Michael, Jillian and David Esoldi
16/26
Michael, Jillian and David Esoldi  (Jon Clark)
Frank Safley, Megan Larrabee, Autumn Larrabee
17/26
Frank Safley, Megan Larrabee, Autumn Larrabee  (Jon Clark)
Joanne Melton, Kate Harrison
18/26
Joanne Melton, Kate Harrison  (Jon Clark)
Michael Petersen, Rev. Jack Baca
19/26
Michael Petersen, Rev. Jack Baca  (Jon Clark)
Pam Rudisill hands out Christmas story craft packages to the children at the Breakfast in Bethlehem
20/26
Pam Rudisill hands out Christmas story craft packages to the children at the Breakfast in Bethlehem  (Jon Clark)
Mary Kellejian and Bailey Barrett
21/26
Mary Kellejian and Bailey Barrett  (Jon Clark)
Mary Kellejian and Bailey Barrett
22/26
Mary Kellejian and Bailey Barrett  (Jon Clark)
Oliver, Oliver James, and Susanah Petersen
23/26
Oliver, Oliver James, and Susanah Petersen  (Jon Clark)
Wendy Cronjee picks up a breakfast box
24/26
Wendy Cronjee picks up a breakfast box  (Jon Clark)
Caroline, Madeline, and Charlie Kelley; Oliver and Jacob Bates
25/26
Caroline, Madeline, and Charlie Kelley; Oliver and Jacob Bates  (Jon Clark)
Wendy Cronje, Hanna Cronje, Dottie Campbell
26/26
Wendy Cronje, Hanna Cronje, Dottie Campbell  (Jon Clark)
Share

A fun and memorable way for families to start the Christmas season returned to the Village Church with Breakfast in Bethlehem held Dec. 4. Event participants had the opportunity to hear the beautiful Christmas story read by Senior Pastor Jack Baca and a few of his Bible character friends. In addition, children were able to make ornaments and Christmas crafts while everyone enjoyed a picnic-style breakfast. See more photos online at rsfreview.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement