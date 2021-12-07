Advertisement
RSF Garden Club holds Wreath-Making Workshop

RSF Garden Club board members (back row): Kelly Gomez, Executive Director Natalie Kaczur, President Steve Winters, Katie Fish. Front row: Donna Duvall, Marianne Brigham, Adrienne Falzon
Three generations: Kariss Miller, Amanda Miller, RSF Garden Club board member Natalie Kaczur, Korey Kaczur
Laura Akers, Jennifer Flack, Jill Hennes, Linda Howard, Robin Rafferty, Kris Fulhorst
Amanda Miller, Kariss Miller, Korey Kaczur, Mary Kelly, Kiersten Markham
Erica Snyder, Ashley Dunser, Bonnie Snyder, Betty Vitale, Joanne Prasuhn, Lauren Loomis, Nancy Cogswell
Cathi Marinello, Rachel Rawley, Jennifer Nelson, Diane Moreno, Debbie Hindemith, Shannon Mulvihill
Ashley Dunser working on her wreath
Debbi Dickerson, Patti Aardema, Marisa Romano, Daniele Pollin, Hazel Bentinck
Karen Wilkening, Kasia Navarro, Marianne Brigham, Nicole Rawson, Julia Erickson
Daniele Pollin and Hazel Bentinck were two of the lucky raffle winners
The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club held its annual Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop on Dec. 6. Members and guests participated in this festive and creative club tradition. See more photos online at rsfreview.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

