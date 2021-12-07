RSF Garden Club holds Wreath-Making Workshop
RSF Garden Club board members (back row): Kelly Gomez, Executive Director Natalie Kaczur, President Steve Winters, Katie Fish. Front row: Donna Duvall, Marianne Brigham, Adrienne Falzon (Robert_McKenzie)
Three generations: Kariss Miller, Amanda Miller, RSF Garden Club board member Natalie Kaczur, Korey Kaczur (Robert_McKenzie)
Laura Akers, Jennifer Flack, Jill Hennes, Linda Howard, Robin Rafferty, Kris Fulhorst (Robert_McKenzie)
Amanda Miller, Kariss Miller, Korey Kaczur, Mary Kelly, Kiersten Markham (Robert_McKenzie)
Erica Snyder, Ashley Dunser, Bonnie Snyder, Betty Vitale, Joanne Prasuhn, Lauren Loomis, Nancy Cogswell (Robert_McKenzie)
Cathi Marinello, Rachel Rawley, Jennifer Nelson, Diane Moreno, Debbie Hindemith, Shannon Mulvihill (Robert_McKenzie)
Ashley Dunser working on her wreath (Robert_McKenzie)
Debbi Dickerson, Patti Aardema, Marisa Romano, Daniele Pollin, Hazel Bentinck (Robert_McKenzie)
Karen Wilkening, Kasia Navarro, Marianne Brigham, Nicole Rawson, Julia Erickson (Robert_McKenzie)
Daniele Pollin and Hazel Bentinck were two of the lucky raffle winners (Robert_McKenzie)
The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club held its annual Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop on Dec. 6. Members and guests participated in this festive and creative club tradition. See more photos online at rsfreview.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
