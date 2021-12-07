Chabad Jewish Center of RSF presented the 15th RSF Chanukah Celebration on the third night of Chanukah Tuesday, Nov. 30 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

The celebration featured fun for the whole family, including the RSF Menorah lighting, a live DJ, donuts, hot latkes, hot drinks, Gelt drop, fire show, crafts, face painting and more. See more photos on page 14 and online at rsfreview.com.

Photos by Jon Clark