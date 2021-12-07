Advertisement
15th RSF Chanukah Celebration

The Gaines family
1/41
The Gaines family  (Jon Clark)
The Wax family helps to light the menorah
2/41
The Wax family helps to light the menorah  (Jon Clark)
Chanukah Celebration cookies
3/41
Chanukah Celebration cookies  (Jon Clark)
The Kheyn-Kheyfets family
4/41
The Kheyn-Kheyfets family  (Jon Clark)
Jordan Marks, Taxpayer's Rights Advocate for the SD County Assessor's Office
5/41
Jordan Marks, Taxpayer’s Rights Advocate for the SD County Assessor’s Office  (Jon Clark)
Allan and Samantha Spiwak
6/41
Allan and Samantha Spiwak  (Jon Clark)
SD District Attorney Summer Stephan with Rabbi Levi Raskin
7/41
SD District Attorney Summer Stephan with Rabbi Levi Raskin  (Jon Clark)
Shira Celaya roasts a marshmallow
8/41
Shira Celaya roasts a marshmallow  (Jon Clark)
Michelle and Jesse Rozansky
9/41
Michelle and Jesse Rozansky  (Jon Clark)
SD District Attorney Summer Stephan
11/41
SD District Attorney Summer Stephan  (Jon Clark)
Justin Gittelman, Ronny Gozlan
12/41
Justin Gittelman, Ronny Gozlan  (Jon Clark)
SD County Undersheriff Kelly Martinez; Scarlett, Sacha, and Zara Litman; Rabbi Levi Raskin
13/41
SD County Undersheriff Kelly Martinez; Scarlett, Sacha, and Zara Litman; Rabbi Levi Raskin  (Jon Clark)
Tamar and Steve Yudenfreund
14/41
Tamar and Steve Yudenfreund  (Jon Clark)
Lt. Chris Lawrence, Cpt. Dustin Lopez, and Lt. Shane Watts from San Diego County Sheriff's Department
15/41
Lt. Chris Lawrence, Cpt. Dustin Lopez, and Lt. Shane Watts from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department  (Jon Clark)
Carlos Warter, Rabbi Levi Raskin, Roman and Svetlana Dodkin
16/41
Carlos Warter, Rabbi Levi Raskin, Roman and Svetlana Dodkin  (Jon Clark)
Samantha and Allan Spiwak
17/41
Samantha and Allan Spiwak  (Jon Clark)
Michelle and Jesse Rozansky
18/41
Michelle and Jesse Rozansky  (Jon Clark)
Solana and Rickie Bronstein
20/41
Solana and Rickie Bronstein  (Jon Clark)
SD County Undersheriff Kelly Martinez
21/41
SD County Undersheriff Kelly Martinez  (Jon Clark)
SD District Attorney Summer Stephan with Rabbi Levi Raskin
23/41
SD District Attorney Summer Stephan with Rabbi Levi Raskin  (Jon Clark)
Anthony Tarantola, Sherry Franklin
24/41
Anthony Tarantola, Sherry Franklin  (Jon Clark)
The 15th annual RSF Chabad Chanukah Celebration was at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe
25/41
The 15th annual RSF Chabad Chanukah Celebration was at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe  (Jon Clark)
Michael, Kira, and Onno Kaplan with Marilyn Tedesco
26/41
Michael, Kira, and Onno Kaplan with Marilyn Tedesco  (Jon Clark)
Isabelle, Armando, and Rachel Flores
27/41
Isabelle, Armando, and Rachel Flores  (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin, Dario De Luca
28/41
Rabbi Levi Raskin, Dario De Luca  (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin and Cpt. Dustin Lopez from the Encinitas Sheriff Station
30/41
Rabbi Levi Raskin and Cpt. Dustin Lopez from the Encinitas Sheriff Station  (Jon Clark)
Irina Shekhtman, Galia Shekhtman, Tory Hanselaar
31/41
Irina Shekhtman, Galia Shekhtman, Tory Hanselaar  (Jon Clark)
Bonnie, Lara, and Stella
32/41
Bonnie, Lara, and Stella  (Jon Clark)
Anthony Tarantola, Sherry Franklin
33/41
Anthony Tarantola, Sherry Franklin  (Jon Clark)
Bonnie, Lara, and Stella
34/41
Bonnie, Lara, and Stella  (Jon Clark)
Isabelle, Armando, and Rachel Flores
35/41
Isabelle, Armando, and Rachel Flores  (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin and Cpt. Dustin Lopez from the Encinitas Sheriff Station
36/41
Rabbi Levi Raskin and Cpt. Dustin Lopez from the Encinitas Sheriff Station  (Jon Clark)
Mookda West and Stan Caplan
37/41
Mookda West and Stan Caplan  (Jon Clark)
Gelt (candy) rains down on the children after the menorah lighting
38/41
Gelt (candy) rains down on the children after the menorah lighting  (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin
39/41
Rabbi Levi Raskin  (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin
40/41
Rabbi Levi Raskin  (Jon Clark)
Tamar and Steve Yudenfreund
41/41
Tamar and Steve Yudenfreund  (Jon Clark)
Chabad Jewish Center of RSF presented the 15th RSF Chanukah Celebration on the third night of Chanukah Tuesday, Nov. 30 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

The celebration featured fun for the whole family, including the RSF Menorah lighting, a live DJ, donuts, hot latkes, hot drinks, Gelt drop, fire show, crafts, face painting and more. See more photos on page 14 and online at rsfreview.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

