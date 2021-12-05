Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Promises2Kids honors ‘Changemakers’ for foster children

Merrilee Neal, Stephanie Brown, Rob Butterfield, Norma Hirsh, Renee Comeau and Tonya Torosian
1/14
From left, Promises2Kids board Vice Chairwoman Merrilee Neal, Chairwoman Stephanie Brown, honorees Rob Butterfield, Norma Hirsh and Renee Comeau, and Chief Executive Tonya Torosian attend a “Changemakers for Children” recognition ceremony Nov. 9 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Josh Meza (representing honoree CBS8 TV) and Lisa Matich
2/14
Josh Meza (representing honoree CBS8 TV) and Lisa Matich  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lester Machado, Stephanie Brown, Merrilee Neal and Rob Pedersen
3/14
Lester Machado, Stephanie Brown, Merrilee Neal and Rob Pedersen  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob and Laura Duggan (honorees) and Leona and Steve Sublett
4/14
Bob and Laura Duggan (honorees) and Leona and Steve Sublett  (Vincent Andrunas)
Megan Cox, Fran Shimp, Tina Boynton and Lauren Hirsh
5/14
Megan Cox of honoree Las Patronas, Fran Shimp of honoree National Charity League, Las Patronas President Tina Boynton and Lauren Hirsh of the National Charity League  (Vincent Andrunas)
Cathi Palatella, Carolyn Griesemer and Connie Strate
6/14
Cathi Palatella, Carolyn Griesemer (representing honoree Children’s Legal Services) and Connie Strate (representing honoree Child Welfare Services)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Terry Gulden, Renee Comeau and Pauline and Dan Condrick
7/14
Terry Gulden, Renee Comeau and Pauline and Dan Condrick  (Vincent Andrunas)
An electric violinist plays on the balcony above the "Changemakers" reception.
8/14
An electric violinist plays on the balcony above the “Changemakers” reception.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Deanna Smith, Rob Butterfield, Liz Ramirez and Danielle Ortega
9/14
Deanna Smith, Rob Butterfield, Liz Ramirez and Danielle Ortega  (Vincent Andrunas)
Carrie Miller, Norma Hirsh, Golby Rahimi, Lisa Conradi and Katie Christensen
10/14
Carrie Miller, Norma Hirsh, Golby Rahimi and Lisa Conradi (representing honoree Chadwick Center for Children & Families) and Katie Christensen (representing honoree St. Germaine Children’s Charity)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Raegan and Kevin Prior (honorees) and Emily Hassig
11/14
Raegan and Kevin Prior (honorees) and Emily Hassig  (Vincent Andrunas)
Doug Manchester (honoree), Elizabeth Cox and Greg Cox (honoree)
12/14
Doug Manchester (honoree), Elizabeth Cox and Greg Cox (honoree)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Honorees Anthony (with Rudy) and Deborah Marengo
13/14
Honorees Anthony (with Rudy) and Deborah Marengo  (Vincent Andrunas)
Judi Sinopoli, Stephanie Ortega and Lauren Hirsh
14/14
Judi Sinopoli, Stephanie Ortega and Lauren Hirsh  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

Promises2Kids, a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to helping foster children in San Diego County, recognized 40 “Changemakers for Children” for their leadership and commitment to foster youths at an event Nov. 9 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

Lisa Corbosiero, Jolene Perry, Tonya Torosian, Raegan and Kevin Prior and Vivianne Villanueva Dhupa

News

Photo gallery: La Jolla’s Foxhill estate hosts Promises2Kids concert gala to benefit foster children

Promises2Kids, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping foster children in San Diego County, presented its 40th-anniversary Dream On Concert Gala fundraiser on Sept. 13 at the Foxhill estate in La Jolla.

Promises2Kids says that in its 40 years, it has reunited siblings living apart in foster care more than 2,000 times, supported about 740 high school and college students in reaching educational goals, provided roughly 17,700 youths with birthday gifts, school clothes and opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities, and cared for about 60,000 children at the A.B. and Jessie Polinsky Children’s Center.

The organization was founded in 1981 by La Jolla residents Norma Hirsh and Renee Comeau as the Child Abuse Prevention Foundation of San Diego County. It became Promises2Kids in the early 1990s.

— La Jolla Light staff

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement