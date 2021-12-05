Nonprofit Visions Global Empowerment and jewelry designer Neha Dani host fundraising luncheon

Jewelry designer Neha Dani partnered with Visions Global Empowerment, a nonprofit that aids communities affected by poverty and conflict, for a fundraising luncheon Nov. 18 in the Sun Room at the Grande Colonial hotel in La Jolla.

The event benefited Escuela Vera Angelita, a nonprofit boarding school for girls in Matagalpa, Nicaragua, that is scheduled to open in February for grades five through eight.