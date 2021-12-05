Nonprofit Visions Global Empowerment and jewelry designer Neha Dani host fundraising luncheon
1/11
A tip of the hat to Pam Marks, Elisa Jaime, Rita Hannah and Kate Whitney as they gather at Visions Global Empowerment’s fundraising luncheon at La Jolla’s Grande Colonial hotel Nov. 18. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/11
Visions Global Empowerment Executive Director Gregory Buie, event host Maria Delgado, event host and VGE board Chairwoman Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, and Andrea Hansen, representing jewelry artist Neha Dani, attend VGE’s fundraising luncheon. (Vincent Andrunas)
3/11
Jewelry designs by Neha Dani are displayed at the Nov. 18 Visions Global Empowerment luncheon. (Vincent Andrunas)
4/11
Sonny Wang, Breena Hayman, Julie Plashkes and Nicole Frank (Vincent Andrunas)
5/11
Donna Vance, Liz Griggs, Susan Hoehn and Helen Nordan (Vincent Andrunas)
6/11
A table in the Sun Room at the Grande Colonial hotel is set for Visions Global Empowerment’s fundraising luncheon Nov. 18. (Vincent Andrunas)
7/11
Esther Rodriguez and Margo Aura Emami (Vincent Andrunas)
8/11
Gifts and floral bouquets help decorate Visions Global Empowerment’s fundraising luncheon. (Vincent Andrunas)
9/11
Monica Fimbres, Sandra den Uijl and Gina Jordan (Vincent Andrunas)
10/11
Vivian Hardage, Carol Sciotto, Lynne Wheeler and Linda Royster Cook (Vincent Andrunas)
11/11
Betsy McKibbin, Lisa Arnold, Charo Garcia-Acevedo and Lisa Posard (Vincent Andrunas)
Jewelry designer Neha Dani partnered with Visions Global Empowerment, a nonprofit that aids communities affected by poverty and conflict, for a fundraising luncheon Nov. 18 in the Sun Room at the Grande Colonial hotel in La Jolla.
The event benefited Escuela Vera Angelita, a nonprofit boarding school for girls in Matagalpa, Nicaragua, that is scheduled to open in February for grades five through eight.
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.