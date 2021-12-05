Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Car lovers get the party rolling at S.D. Automotive Museum

Lenny and Falon Leszczynski, Jeanne Jones, Reena Horowitz and Susan and Bill Hoehn
1/19
San Diego Automotive Museum Chief Executive Lenny Leszczynski, Falon Leszczynski, event co-chairwomen Jeanne Jones and Reena Horowitz, and event honorees Susan and Bill Hoehn attend the museum’s “All Revved Up!” party Oct. 16.   (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob Novak, Julie Cowan Novak, Laura Applegate, Anne Hill, Kristi Pieper and David Mulvaney
2/19
Bob Novak, Julie Cowan Novak, Laura Applegate, Anne Hill, Kristi Pieper and David Mulvaney  (Vincent Andrunas)
Javier Garcia, Sylvia Torres, Gustavo Matta, Gloria Gold and Pedro Sanchez Torres
3/19
Javier Garcia, Sylvia Torres, Gustavo Matta, Gloria Gold and Pedro Sanchez Torres  (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. James Lee and Tess Mauricio
4/19
Drs. James Lee and Tess Mauricio  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dane and Katherine Chapin and Noni and Drew Senyei
5/19
Dane and Katherine Chapin and Noni and Drew Senyei  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rich Reinebach and Jenifer Ball Reinebach, Tom Carr and Joanne and Dr. Steve Laverson
6/19
Rich Reinebach and Jenifer Ball Reinebach, Tom Carr and Joanne and Dr. Steve Laverson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom and Berit Durler, Paul Ardolina, Sheri Jamieson, Vince Heald and Clinton Walters
7/19
Tom and Berit Durler, Paul Ardolina, Sheri Jamieson, Vince Heald and Clinton Walters  (Vincent Andrunas)
Don and Lynn Prudhomme, Stephanie Brown and Doug Manchester
8/19
Don and Lynn Prudhomme, Stephanie Brown and Doug Manchester  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sheryl and Rick Carlton and Barbara Potts
9/19
Sheryl and Rick Carlton and Barbara Potts  (Vincent Andrunas)
Richard and Chika Davidson, Rockette Ewell, Donna Perdue and Calvin Johnson
10/19
Richard and Chika Davidson, Rockette Ewell, Donna Perdue and Calvin Johnson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rafael and Marina Pastor, Joyce Glazer and Ray Riley
11/19
Rafael and Marina Pastor, Joyce Glazer and Ray Riley  (Vincent Andrunas)
John and Sue Major and Sheryl and Bob Scarano
12/19
John and Sue Major and Sheryl and Bob Scarano  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joye Blout, Jessie Knight Jr., Maggie Watkins and Dee Ammon
13/19
Joye Blout, Jessie Knight Jr., Maggie Watkins and Dee Ammon  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gary and Maggie Bobileff, Sandy Redman and Jeff Mueller
14/19
Gary and Maggie Bobileff, Sandy Redman and Jeff Mueller  (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter Farrell, Tama Lundquist and Doreen and Dr. Myron Schonbrun
15/19
Peter Farrell, Tama Lundquist and Doreen and Dr. Myron Schonbrun  (Vincent Andrunas)
Buford Alexander, Pamela Farr, Peter Cooper and Erik Matwijkow
16/19
Buford Alexander, Pamela Farr, Peter Cooper and Erik Matwijkow  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Perry and Judith Mansfield and Ginny and Malcolm Page
17/19
Dr. Perry and Judith Mansfield and Ginny and Malcolm Page  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Steve and Lynne Wheeler, Mick and Sherry Dannin and Jytte and Larry Leventhal
18/19
Dr. Steve and Lynne Wheeler, Mick and Sherry Dannin and Jytte and Larry Leventhal  (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter and Judy Corrente, Judy White, Gigi and Brad Benter and Robert Stromme
19/19
Peter and Judy Corrente, Judy White, Gigi and Brad Benter and Robert Stromme  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

The San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park got “All Revved Up!” on Oct. 16 for a party at the park’s Pan American Plaza.

The museum spent most of the period between March 2020 and April this year closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but made several upgrades, including 18,000 square feet of new flooring, new coats of paint inside and out, murals from the 1932 World’s Fair installed outside and some new cars on display, the museum said.

— La Jolla Light staff

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement