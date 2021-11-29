Tea3 Foundation holds ‘2021 Thanksgiving Tea’ benefit

The Tea3 Foundation hosted its “2021 Thanksgiving Tea” Nov. 16 at the Park Hyatt Resort, Golf Club and Spa in Carlsbad.

Carrying on its purpose to raise funds for specific projects that benefit children, animals and military and post 9/11 veterans, the Tea3 foundation chose Encinitas-based Coastal Roots Farm as beneficiary for the funds raised at this event. An elegant tea service was offered to honor its principle: connecting giving individuals to offer their “Time, Talent and Treasure” to support the Foundation’s mission. Over 10 local boutiques exhibited at the event, and contributed a percentage of the day’s sales of fashions, accessories, luxury chocolate, and edible oils to the Coasral Roots Farm’s programs.

For more information, visit www.coastalrootsfarm.org and www.tea3foundation.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas