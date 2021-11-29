Miracle Babies host ‘La Fete Magnifique’ Gala

Advertisement
Erin and Jason Scally, Moose and Mary Mau  (Jon Clark)
Thom Tullis, Michael Harris, Karina Lion, Vince Heald, Evelyn Heald  (Jon Clark)
Thom Tullis, Michael Harris, Karina Lion, Vince Heald, Evelyn Heald  (Jon Clark)
Mary Pollock, Alison Graham, Krysta Kelly, Jimmy Kelly  (Jon Clark)
Jessica Hood, Sophia Alsadek  (Jon Clark)
Jim Burgess, Sandra Maas, Dr. AJ and Katherine Foster  (Jon Clark)
Abeer and George Hage, Anna Houssels  (Jon Clark)
Kory Voss, Sanaz Nozari  (Jon Clark)
Dr. Arij Faksh, Tyler Huff, Dr. Maya Vaysbrot, Dr. Roman Starikov, Lainia Santiago  (Jon Clark)
Kory Voss, Ladan Mortazavi, Areyo Dadar, Dr. Tina Ziania, Sanaz Nozan  (Jon Clark)
Natalie Verbeck, Lori Conger  (Jon Clark)
Heidi and Russell Dixon  (Jon Clark)
Scott Johnston, Margo Schwab  (Jon Clark)
Jessica Hood, Sophia Alsadek  (Jon Clark)
Chad McManamy, Paul and Kelly Dougherty, Lisa Frisella  (Jon Clark)
Mary Sasso, Brooke Woolridge  (Jon Clark)
Miriam and David Smotrich  (Jon Clark)
Lyubov Kornilova, Steve Herschhorn, Douglas Warner, Janis Black Warner  (Jon Clark)
Megan Faulkner, Kristi Martone, Rian Kalklosch, Jessica Cooreman  (Jon Clark)
Richard Pendleton, Sean Caddell, Jacqueline Hooper, Sanjay Hathiramani  (Jon Clark)
Stephanie Kourie, Irina Fenison, Valerie Robbins  (Jon Clark)
Miriam and David Smotrich  (Jon Clark)
The 12th annual Miracle Babies gala, this year themed “La Fete Magnifique”, took place Oct. 23 at the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe. Guests enjoyed an evening that included a hosted cocktail reception, seated dinner, live entertainment, a live auction, and dancing to live music. Sandra Alavi and Selma Daniels served as the 2021 Gala co-chairs and this year’s program honored the legendary Dr. Edith Eger, bestselling author and Holocaust survivor, as well as healthcare hero Dr. John Lamberti, a pediatric cardiovascular surgeon.

Funds raised will directly support Miracle Babies’ programs, which includes expanding and increasing the much-needed support for families experiencing the unexpected hardships of having a baby admitted to the NICU. Miracle Babies reaches more than 8,000 families each year through its programs. Visit www.miraclebabiesgala.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

