Miracle Babies host ‘La Fete Magnifique’ Gala

The 12th annual Miracle Babies gala, this year themed “La Fete Magnifique”, took place Oct. 23 at the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe. Guests enjoyed an evening that included a hosted cocktail reception, seated dinner, live entertainment, a live auction, and dancing to live music. Sandra Alavi and Selma Daniels served as the 2021 Gala co-chairs and this year’s program honored the legendary Dr. Edith Eger, bestselling author and Holocaust survivor, as well as healthcare hero Dr. John Lamberti, a pediatric cardiovascular surgeon.

Funds raised will directly support Miracle Babies’ programs, which includes expanding and increasing the much-needed support for families experiencing the unexpected hardships of having a baby admitted to the NICU. Miracle Babies reaches more than 8,000 families each year through its programs. Visit www.miraclebabiesgala.org.

Photos by Jon Clark