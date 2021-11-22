The Crosby re-launches Annual Military Appreciation Day

The Crosby Golf Club and its members hosted Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 12 after having to cancel the event in 2020. Sixty military, mostly Marines and Navy, but also included Army and Coast Guard participants, partnered with members to enjoy a rewarding day of golf and camaraderie. This was the 16th year The Crosby has sponsored the event and, by all accounts, it was the best attended and the most successful.

The Military Appreciation Committee Chair Paul Lebidine, a retired Marine General, has a special interest in the success of this event and said, “Hosting the golf tournament was a way for The Crosby Club and its members to do more than just say ‘thank you’ to our active duty service members [by providing] them a special day they will not soon forget.”

After a rousing national anthem, opening remarks and photo opportunities, the players, foursomes made up of two military and two members, got underway for a great day of scramble format golf under exceptional November weather. Bronson Jacoway, committee member and originator of the event 15 years ago and himself a former Marine officer, remarked, “I heard many members of the military tell me how impressed and appreciative they were over the friendly hospitality of The Crosby members.”

Jacoway was recognized at the event for his dedication and contributions over the years and presented with a patriotic eagle statue.

As in the past, Crosby members and the club provided the funding for the event which includes ball caps commemorating the event and camouflage golf towels, a burrito breakfast and a barbecue lunch. Jason Brustad, committee member and The Crosby director of golf noted, “Our annual Military Appreciation Day is always one of our members’ most cherished events, equally enjoyed by those in the military who can join us for the day. Having the opportunity to share our club and show our appreciation directly to all those who serve our country is such a special honor and one of the year’s absolute highlights here at The Crosby.”

All the military and members who participated receive Crosby Challenge coins minted especially for this event. The coins, provided by committee members Jeff Byroads and Peter Shapiro, are nowadays typically handed out as a token of appreciation for a job well done, especially for those serving as part of a military operation, and also signify a person is a member of a particular unit. The tournament also recognized Gold Star Parents that participated in the event.

The top two teams received awards of red or blue tinted glass bowls. There were also special prizes for various events and a special recognition of the youngest-in-rank at the event.

The Crosby is located at 17102 Bing Crosby Blvd. For more information, visit thecrosbyclub.com.

Photos by Jon Clark