Solana Santa Fe PTO ‘Cocktails with Class’

The event was a PTO-sponsored all-grade parent cocktail party to celebrate the successful end of the Giving Tree Educational Fundraising Drive.

at Cocina del Rancho restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe (Del Rayo Village Shopping Center).

Owner of Cochina del Rancho, Gaetano Cicciotti with Tatiana Hotson (Jon Clark)

Owner of Cochina del Rancho, Gaetano Cicciotti with Tatiana Hotson (Jon Clark)

Newsletter Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox

Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.