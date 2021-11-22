Advertisement
RSF Rotary Club Angel Giving Tree Party

RSF Rotary President Elizabeth Christensen, Programs co-chairs Norma Wiberg and Heather Manion  (Robert_McKenzie)
Katherine Foster  (Robert_McKenzie)
Social Committee co-chair Jerah Payne, Eli and Lori Feghali, Carrie Woodland, Don Koss  (Robert_McKenzie)
Marina and Steven Smith, Sammy Meredith, Margot Wallace  (Robert_McKenzie)
Suzan Holcomb, Lisa Kern, Sammy Meredith, Robin Chappelow, Jamile Palizban  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kristoffer Kelly, Ole Prahm, Denise Mueller, Scott Endsley, Brad Galvan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Linda Woloson, Vicki Wiik, Cindy Wuthrich  (Robert_McKenzie)
Judy Rowles, Mike and Lorri Kehoe, Peter Tomson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Eamon and Susan Callahan, Vearl Smith  (Robert_McKenzie)
Social Committee co-chairs Sophia Alsadek and Jerah Payne  (Robert_McKenzie)
Teri Swette, Margot Wallace, Jim Sagona, Kiran Kennedy  (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan Callahan, Robin Chappelow  (Robert_McKenzie)
Amy Galvan, Marina Smith, Amy Wynne  (Robert_McKenzie)
The RSF Rotary Club hosted its annual Angel Giving Tree Party Nov. 18 at the RSF Historical Society.

At the event Rotarians had an opportunity “to chose an Angel that represents a child in transitioning from homelessness to the Solutions for Change residential campus.” The Rotarians help make the holidays much brighter for these children with gifts. Visit rsfrotary.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

