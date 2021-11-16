Advertisement
RSF Rotary Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair

Robin Chappelow, Vicki Wiik, Teri Swette
1/26
Crystals on sale at the Rotary Street Fair
2/26
Marina Smith, Tatyanna Jamora, Tatiana Novick, Eli Feghali
3/26
Armando and Max Flores
4/26
Brandon Closs, Dan Schaffer, Chief Fred Cox
5/26
Tatyanna Jamora, Liana Gabrych, Tatiana Novick, Beckett Boom, Jorden Boom
6/26
Jim Depolo, Tim Costanzo, Jack Giacomini
7/26
Colin Guillory visits with Santa Claus
8/26
J Brad Britton, Eli Feghali, and William McMullen sell raffle tickets
9/26
Jim Depolo, Tim Costanzo, Jack Giacomini
10/26
Margot Wallace
11/26
Doug Roberts, Mike and Paisley Fish
12/26
Cini Robb (Co-Founder FACE Foundation), Marueen Sullivan (Special Events Coord)
13/26
Cini Robb (Co-Founder FACE Foundation), Marueen Sullivan (Special Events Coord)
14/26
J Brad Britton, Eli Feghali, and William McMullen sell raffle tickets
15/26
Steve Isabella, and Shari Tucker
16/26
Colin Guillory visits with Santa Claus
17/26
Brandon Closs, Dan Schaffer, Chief Fred Cox
18/26
Allison and Barry Moores with dog Mango
19/26
William McMullen, Vearl Smith, Steven King
20/26
Jan Dunford, Jill Stiker
21/26
Ella, Ellery, and Lilly Milne
22/26
Steve Isabella, and Shari Tucker
23/26
Joan, Vivien, and Olivia Lenny
24/26
Allison and Barry Moores with dog Mango
25/26
Sonia Miro, Brenda Martinson
26/26
The Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe held its second annual Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair Nov. 13. The heart of Rancho Santa Fe Village was transformed into a festive outdoor marketplace with over 30 vendors, food, music, and a Beer & Wine Garden.

The event also featured an opportunity to meet and take pictures with Santa. Proceeds will benefit RFS Rotary’s Angel Giving Tree Program to help brighten the holidays for children in need.

Photos by Jon Clark

