RSF Rotary Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair

The Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe held its second annual Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair Nov. 13. The heart of Rancho Santa Fe Village was transformed into a festive outdoor marketplace with over 30 vendors, food, music, and a Beer & Wine Garden.

The event also featured an opportunity to meet and take pictures with Santa. Proceeds will benefit RFS Rotary’s Angel Giving Tree Program to help brighten the holidays for children in need.

Photos by Jon Clark