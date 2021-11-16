RSF Rotary Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair
Robin Chappelow, Vicki Wiik, Teri Swette (Jon Clark)
Crystals on sale at the Rotary Street Fair (Jon Clark)
Marina Smith, Tatyanna Jamora, Tatiana Novick, Eli Feghali (Jon Clark)
Armando and Max Flores (Jon Clark)
Brandon Closs, Dan Schaffer, Chief Fred Cox (Jon Clark)
Tatyanna Jamora, Liana Gabrych, Tatiana Novick, Beckett Boom, Jorden Boom (Jon Clark)
Jim Depolo, Tim Costanzo, Jack Giacomini (Jon Clark)
Colin Guillory visits with Santa Claus (Jon Clark)
J Brad Britton, Eli Feghali, and William McMullen sell raffle tickets (Jon Clark)
Margot Wallace (Jon Clark)
Doug Roberts, Mike and Paisley Fish (Jon Clark)
Cini Robb (Co-Founder FACE Foundation), Marueen Sullivan (Special Events Coord) (Jon Clark)
Steve Isabella, and Shari Tucker (Jon Clark)
Allison and Barry Moores with dog Mango (Jon Clark)
William McMullen, Vearl Smith, Steven King (Jon Clark)
Jan Dunford, Jill Stiker (Jon Clark)
Ella, Ellery, and Lilly Milne (Jon Clark)
Joan, Vivien, and Olivia Lenny (Jon Clark)
Sonia Miro, Brenda Martinson (Jon Clark)
The Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe held its second annual Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair Nov. 13. The heart of Rancho Santa Fe Village was transformed into a festive outdoor marketplace with over 30 vendors, food, music, and a Beer & Wine Garden.
The event also featured an opportunity to meet and take pictures with Santa. Proceeds will benefit RFS Rotary’s Angel Giving Tree Program to help brighten the holidays for children in need.
Photos by Jon Clark
