Community Concerts of RSF welcomes back Side Street Strutters

Side Street Strutters
1/12
Side Street Strutters  (Robert_McKenzie)
Roger Kuppinger, Ann Rible, Rich and Lynn Cusac
2/12
Roger Kuppinger, Ann Rible, Rich and Lynn Cusac  (Robert_McKenzie)
Donald Lasser, Virginia Chasey, Dr. Dee Silver
3/12
Donald Lasser, Virginia Chasey, Dr. Dee Silver  (Robert_McKenzie)
Steven and April King, Amy and Brad Galvan
4/12
Steven and April King, Amy and Brad Galvan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Doris Aharoni, Jaime, Susan Woolley, Alton, Nataliya Aharoni
5/12
Doris Aharoni, Jaime, Susan Woolley, Alton, Nataliya Aharoni  (Robert_McKenzie)
Marla Hess, Joyce Burns, Pat Coseo
6/12
Marla Hess, Joyce Burns, Pat Coseo  (Robert_McKenzie)
Side Street Strutters
7/12
Side Street Strutters  (Robert_McKenzie)
Gary Pates, Susan Lauer, Bob Ritchie
8/12
Gary Pates, Susan Lauer, Bob Ritchie  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kelly and Fatima Grismer, MaryAnn and Vearl Smith, Jim Sagona
9/12
Kelly and Fatima Grismer, MaryAnn and Vearl Smith, Jim Sagona  (Robert_McKenzie)
Paula McGraime, Sandra Osborn, Betsy Neu, Kathy Edwards
10/12
Paula McGraime, Sandra Osborn, Betsy Neu, Kathy Edwards  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kathie and Ray Terhune, Bradley and Lee Bassett, Sandy Butler
11/12
Kathie and Ray Terhune, Bradley and Lee Bassett, Sandy Butler  (Robert_McKenzie)
Nick Dieterich, Patty and Dr. Don Brando, Msgr. Richard Duncanson, Gloria McColl Powell
12/12
Nick Dieterich, Patty and Dr. Don Brando, Msgr. Richard Duncanson, Gloria McColl Powell  (Robert_McKenzie)
Community Concerts of RSF presented Side Street Strutters Nov. 12 at Fellowship Hall, the Strutters clearly having as much fun as their audience. Their soloist, Mel Collins, delighted the audience, especially while singing Etta James, “At Last,” and again when closing the concert with a rousing rendition of “America the Beautiful,” resulting in everyone enthusiastically rising from their seats immediately with a rousing standing ovation. The evening started outside on a beautiful and balmy evening with many enjoying a glass of wine from the Northern Trust Wine Bar, plus a light selection of catered appetizers by Flavor Chefs, all of which repeated at intermission.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

