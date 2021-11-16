Community Concerts of RSF welcomes back Side Street Strutters

Community Concerts of RSF presented Side Street Strutters Nov. 12 at Fellowship Hall, the Strutters clearly having as much fun as their audience. Their soloist, Mel Collins, delighted the audience, especially while singing Etta James, “At Last,” and again when closing the concert with a rousing rendition of “America the Beautiful,” resulting in everyone enthusiastically rising from their seats immediately with a rousing standing ovation. The evening started outside on a beautiful and balmy evening with many enjoying a glass of wine from the Northern Trust Wine Bar, plus a light selection of catered appetizers by Flavor Chefs, all of which repeated at intermission.

Photos by Robert McKenzie