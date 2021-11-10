Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

San Diego Nice Guys honors Jon and Dee Ammon at gala

David Fischer, Elena Sahagun, Corlos and Rita Moreno, Yvonne Caravella, Patrick Reid
1/26
David Fischer, Elena Sahagun, Corlos and Rita Moreno, Yvonne Caravella, Patrick Reid  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rodger and De Anna Dougherty, Audrey and Robert Patterson (he's Nice Guys treasurer and soon-to-be 2nd VP)
2/26
Rodger and De Anna Dougherty, Audrey and Robert Patterson (he’s Nice Guys treasurer and soon-to-be 2nd VP)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joe Buffamante (Lt. Col., USMC) and Lindsey Buffamante, Anthony Glenn II, Molly and Mike Williamson
3/26
Joe Buffamante (Lt. Col., USMC) and Lindsey Buffamante, Anthony Glenn II, Molly and Mike Williamson  (Vincent Andrunas)
John and Wanda Brooks, Frank and Nancy McDermott, Patti Mical, Tony Collura
4/26
John and Wanda Brooks, Frank and Nancy McDermott, Patti Mical, Tony Collura  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Marine Corps Band leaves the stage
5/26
The Marine Corps Band leaves the stage  (Vincent Andrunas)
Landon Delgadillo, Bill Navrides, Susan and Cliff Clifford
6/26
Landon Delgadillo, Bill Navrides, Susan and Cliff Clifford  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lynne Harper, Joe Harper
7/26
Lynne Harper, Joe Harper  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Marine Corps Band
8/26
The Marine Corps Band  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nayda Locke, Rosalie Gerevas, Carol Sciotto, Jan Reital
9/26
Nayda Locke, Rosalie Gerevas, Carol Sciotto, Jan Reital  (Vincent Andrunas)
Randy Lenac, Rhonda James, Joanne and Scott Evans
10/26
Randy Lenac, Rhonda James, Joanne and Scott Evans  (Vincent Andrunas)
Quentin Smith, Maria Rowe, Jim and Nancy Di Luca, Suzann and Archie Kuehn
11/26
Quentin Smith, Maria Rowe, Jim and Nancy Di Luca, Suzann and Archie Kuehn  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sabrina Covington, Ron Blair, Debbie Carlson, Betty Blair
12/26
Sabrina Covington, Ron Blair, Debbie Carlson, Betty Blair  (Vincent Andrunas)
Diane Christensen, Cynthia McCulloch, Pamela Lennen, Vicky Eddy
13/26
Diane Christensen, Cynthia McCulloch, Pamela Lennen, Vicky Eddy  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lynne Harper, Joe Harper
14/26
Lynne Harper, Joe Harper  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jon and Dee Ammon (first couple to be honored as "Nice Guy of the Year"), John and Billie McAvoy (he's event chair), Katie and David Walters (Nice Guys president)
15/26
Jon and Dee Ammon (first couple to be honored as “Nice Guy of the Year”), John and Billie McAvoy (he’s event chair), Katie and David Walters (Nice Guys president)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Billy Ray Smith and Kimberly Hunt (she's event emcee), Kristy and Steve Gregg
16/26
Billy Ray Smith and Kimberly Hunt (she’s event emcee), Kristy and Steve Gregg  (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve Barrow, Mimi Creedon, Marissa Feliciano, Anthony Glenn II
17/26
Steve Barrow, Mimi Creedon, Marissa Feliciano, Anthony Glenn II  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rupert and Michele Linley, Nancy Hamzey, Zach Zacharias
18/26
Rupert and Michele Linley, Nancy Hamzey, Zach Zacharias  (Vincent Andrunas)
Judy Burer, Connie and Phil Conard, Cheryl Mitchell
19/26
Judy Burer, Connie and Phil Conard, Cheryl Mitchell  (Vincent Andrunas)
Adam and Suzi Day, Barbie and Dan Spinazzola
20/26
Adam and Suzi Day, Barbie and Dan Spinazzola  (Vincent Andrunas)
Eric Ramirez (Sgt. Major, USMC), Mike Reyes (1st Sgt., USMC) and Sonya Reyes, Elsa and Mark O'Loughlin, Mark O'Loughlin II
21/26
Eric Ramirez (Sgt. Major, USMC), Mike Reyes (1st Sgt., USMC) and Sonya Reyes, Elsa and Mark O’Loughlin, Mark O’Loughlin II  (Vincent Andrunas)
Brad and Gigi Benter, David Mulvaney, Kristi Pieper, Judy White, Robert Stromme
22/26
Brad and Gigi Benter, David Mulvaney, Kristi Pieper, Judy White, Robert Stromme  (Vincent Andrunas)
Brian Boswell and Lynne Krepak (event co-chair), Mara Morrison (event co-chair), Ted Alexander
23/26
Brian Boswell and Lynne Krepak (event co-chair), Mara Morrison (event co-chair), Ted Alexander  (Vincent Andrunas)
Skip Sorensen, Connie Rock, Beth and Tony Morgante, Sandy Redman
24/26
Skip Sorensen, Connie Rock, Beth and Tony Morgante, Sandy Redman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Merv and Michelle Morris, Jody and Larry Bangert
25/26
Merv and Michelle Morris, Jody and Larry Bangert  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeffrey and Rosemary Schreiber, Lynn Cihak, Ken Fisher
26/26
Jeffrey and Rosemary Schreiber, Lynn Cihak, Ken Fisher  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

The San Diego Nice Guys, a local nonprofit, honored Jon and Dee Ammon at its 41st annual major fundraising gala held at the Marriott Marquis in downtown San Diego on Oct. 23. Each year, the Nice Guys recognize local community leaders who have given their time, money and support to help San Diegans improve their lives.

The Nice Guy of the Year event is also a fundraiser for Nice Guys charities. This year, at the request of the Ammons, part of the funds raised will go to the new Sharp HospiceCare MountainView Hospice Home in Poway, The Salvation Army Homeless Services in San Diego and the Patrons of the Prado’s Bucks4Buses Fund for underserved youth. The remainder of the funds will be used for individual San Diegans who need a “one time” helping hand up to get their lives back on track.

Founded in 1979, San Diego Nice Guys is an all-volunteer nonprofit 501(c)3 organization of more than 150 men and women, with no paid staff. All Nice Guys operating costs are paid by its members. For more information, visit www.sdniceguys.com.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement