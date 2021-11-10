San Diego Nice Guys honors Jon and Dee Ammon at gala

The San Diego Nice Guys, a local nonprofit, honored Jon and Dee Ammon at its 41st annual major fundraising gala held at the Marriott Marquis in downtown San Diego on Oct. 23. Each year, the Nice Guys recognize local community leaders who have given their time, money and support to help San Diegans improve their lives.

The Nice Guy of the Year event is also a fundraiser for Nice Guys charities. This year, at the request of the Ammons, part of the funds raised will go to the new Sharp HospiceCare MountainView Hospice Home in Poway, The Salvation Army Homeless Services in San Diego and the Patrons of the Prado’s Bucks4Buses Fund for underserved youth. The remainder of the funds will be used for individual San Diegans who need a “one time” helping hand up to get their lives back on track.

Founded in 1979, San Diego Nice Guys is an all-volunteer nonprofit 501(c)3 organization of more than 150 men and women, with no paid staff. All Nice Guys operating costs are paid by its members. For more information, visit www.sdniceguys.com.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas