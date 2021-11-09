RSF Education Foundation holds annual Cap & Gown Reception

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual Cap & Gown Reception Nov. 6 at the home of Bob and Alexis Willingham in Rancho Santa Fe. The evening had an Island Vibes theme and guests enjoyed cocktails and canapes, with support from Misadventure Vodka, Brian Connolly of Compass, and 9th-grade Rowe alumni Iliana Paulin, who donated desserts. The event recognizes Rancho Santa Fe School District parents who make a philanthropic contribution per child at the Cap & Gown level or higher and is underwritten by the Education Foundation’s Community Partners.

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 7-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The annual grant helps fund the district’s small class sizes, individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the Education Foundation email chair@rsfef.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

