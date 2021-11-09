Osuna Ranch Celebration
Chuck Fingal, Alexis Slania, Dianne Fingal, Jake Slania (Jon Clark)
Sarah and Will Sondag (Jon Clark)
Luke and Rhonda Patrick (Jon Clark)
Kenny, Harrison, Heidi, and Grace Stevens (Jon Clark)
Jess, Rosie, Elliot and Maxwell Joses, Steve and Renee Maxwell (Jon Clark)
Will Sondag rides Rosie the horse (Jon Clark)
Will Sondag rides Rosie the horse (Jon Clark)
Cassandra Ricks (RSF Assoc Communication Specialist), Kate Williams (Osuna Committee Chairman) (Jon Clark)
Arielle, Zachary and Rich Clyne, Bill Beckman (Forest Health Committee) (Jon Clark)
Back row: Joan Scott, Ryan and Reeve Scott, Cory Scott, George Scott; Front row: Haley Scott, Tracy Scott, Willa Scott, Natalie Scott (Jon Clark)
Christy Whalen (RSF Association Manager), Rochelle Putnam (Trails Committee), Jeff Simmons (Committee Member), Rick Sapp (RSF Assoc Bd Member), Sam the dog (Jon Clark)
Mason, Evan, and Ashley Campbell (Jon Clark)
George Scott, Cory Scott, Haley and Reeve Scott, Ryan Scott, Natalie Scott (Jon Clark)
ZB Savoy provided musical entertainment (Jon Clark)
Maxwell, Jess, Elliot, and Rosie Joses (Jon Clark)
Hayes Hall and Joan Scott (Jon Clark)
ZB Savoy provided musical entertainment (Jon Clark)
Emmett and Conor McDonald from the Encinitas Bee Company (Jon Clark)
Kenley Hall rides Bolli the horse (Jon Clark)
A resident of the Osuna Ranch (Jon Clark)
Jake Slania gets on Bolli the horse (Jon Clark)
Rosie Joses rides Rosie the horse (Jon Clark)
Rosie Joses rides Rosie the horse (Jon Clark)
Curran, Jeff, Carolyn, and Alana Nelson (Jon Clark)
John, Lindsay, and Phoebe Scripp (Jon Clark)
John, Lindsay, and Phoebe Scripp (Jon Clark)
RSF Association members gathered Nov. 7 to celebrate the community’s Osuna Ranch, one of California’s
oldest adobe homes. Families and friends had the opportunity to explore the ranch and nearly 200-year-old
adobe while enjoying food and drinks, kids’ crafts, pony rides, music and more.
Photos by Jon Clark
