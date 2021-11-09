Advertisement
Osuna Ranch Celebration

Chuck Fingal, Alexis Slania, Dianne Fingal, Jake Slania
1/30
Chuck Fingal, Alexis Slania, Dianne Fingal, Jake Slania  (Jon Clark)
Sarah and Will Sondag
2/30
Sarah and Will Sondag  (Jon Clark)
Luke and Rhonda Patrick
3/30
Luke and Rhonda Patrick  (Jon Clark)
Kenny, Harrison, Heidi, and Grace Stevens
4/30
Kenny, Harrison, Heidi, and Grace Stevens  (Jon Clark)
5/30
Kenny, Harrison, Heidi, and Grace Stevens  (Jon Clark)
Jess, Rosie, Elliot and Maxwell Joses, Steve and Renee Maxwell
6/30
Jess, Rosie, Elliot and Maxwell Joses, Steve and Renee Maxwell  (Jon Clark)
Will Sondag rides Rosie the horse
7/30
Will Sondag rides Rosie the horse  (Jon Clark)
8/30
Will Sondag rides Rosie the horse  (Jon Clark)
Cassandra Ricks (RSF Assoc Communication Specialist), Kate Williams (Osuna Committee Chairman)
9/30
Cassandra Ricks (RSF Assoc Communication Specialist), Kate Williams (Osuna Committee Chairman)  (Jon Clark)
Arielle, Zachary and Rich Clyne, Bill Beckman (Forest Health Committee)
10/30
Arielle, Zachary and Rich Clyne, Bill Beckman (Forest Health Committee)  (Jon Clark)
Back row: Joan Scott, Ryan and Reeve Scott, Cory Scott, George Scott; Front row: Haley Scott, Tracy Scott, Willa Scott, Natalie Scott
11/30
Back row: Joan Scott, Ryan and Reeve Scott, Cory Scott, George Scott; Front row: Haley Scott, Tracy Scott, Willa Scott, Natalie Scott  (Jon Clark)
12/30
Christy Whalen (RSF Association Manager), Rochelle Putnam (Trails Committee), Jeff Simmons (Committee Member), Rick Sapp (RSF Assoc Bd Member), Sam the dog  (Jon Clark)
Mason, Evan, and Ashley Campbell
13/30
Mason, Evan, and Ashley Campbell  (Jon Clark)
14/30
George Scott, Cory Scott, Haley and Reeve Scott, Ryan Scott, Natalie Scott  (Jon Clark)
15/30
ZB Savoy provided musical entertainment  (Jon Clark)
Maxwell, Jess, Elliot, and Rosie Joses
16/30
Maxwell, Jess, Elliot, and Rosie Joses  (Jon Clark)
17/30
Hayes Hall and Joan Scott  (Jon Clark)
18/30
ZB Savoy provided musical entertainment  (Jon Clark)
Emmett and Conor McDonald from the Encinitas Bee Company
19/30
Emmett and Conor McDonald from the Encinitas Bee Company  (Jon Clark)
20/30
Kenley Hall rides Bolli the horse  (Jon Clark)
A resident of the Osuna Ranch
21/30
A resident of the Osuna Ranch  (Jon Clark)
22/30
Christy Whalen (RSF Association Manager), Rochelle Putnam (Trails Committee), Jeff Simmons (Committee Member), Rick Sapp (RSF Assoc Bd Member), Sam the dog  (Jon Clark)
23/30
Chuck Fingal, Alexis Slania, Dianne Fingal, Jake Slania  (Jon Clark)
24/30
Jake Slania gets on Bolli the horse  (Jon Clark)
25/30
Sarah and Will Sondag  (Jon Clark)
26/30
Rosie Joses rides Rosie the horse  (Jon Clark)
27/30
Rosie Joses rides Rosie the horse  (Jon Clark)
28/30
Curran, Jeff, Carolyn, and Alana Nelson  (Jon Clark)
29/30
John, Lindsay, and Phoebe Scripp  (Jon Clark)
30/30
John, Lindsay, and Phoebe Scripp  (Jon Clark)
RSF Association members gathered Nov. 7 to celebrate the community’s Osuna Ranch, one of California’s

oldest adobe homes. Families and friends had the opportunity to explore the ranch and nearly 200-year-old

adobe while enjoying food and drinks, kids’ crafts, pony rides, music and more.

Photos by Jon Clark

