“Ballet Arte Balcony Ballet: A Sunset Soiree” took place Oct. 30 at the home of Kirsten Allen Bloom at The Crosby Rancho Santa Fe. The event was dedicated to “celebrating the beauty, elegance and grace that is the heart of ballet.” The gala featured Ballet Arte dancers competing in the Youth America Grand Prix.

According to a news release the event’s goals were “to rekindle old and forge new friendships, catch up on the latest at Ballet Arte and to ensure the future of our beloved studio in this second pandemic year.”

Photos by Robert McKenzie

