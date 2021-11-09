Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Ballet Arte Balcony Ballet: A Sunset Soiree

Fiona McSherry, Amelia Chang, Michael Shishkin, Lillyann Allison, Maddy Goldman, Anna Shishkin
1/22
Fiona McSherry, Amelia Chang, Michael Shishkin, Lillyann Allison, Maddy Goldman, Anna Shishkin  (Robert_McKenzie)
Eva Geierstanger, Olivia Chang, Louise Chang, Robena Cheung
2/22
Eva Geierstanger, Olivia Chang, Louise Chang, Robena Cheung  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ballet Arte Directors Erlends Zieminch and Sara Viale
3/22
Ballet Arte Directors Erlends Zieminch and Sara Viale  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ballet Arte students
4/22
Ballet Arte students  (Robert_McKenzie)
Patricia OShaughnessy, Marsha Qualls, Tami Somich
5/22
Patricia OShaughnessy, Marsha Qualls, Tami Somich  (Robert_McKenzie)
Anna Shishkin
6/22
Anna Shishkin  (Robert_McKenzie)
Maddy Goldman
7/22
Maddy Goldman  (Robert_McKenzie)
Remy Loren
8/22
Remy Loren  (Robert_McKenzie)
MaryJo Horvath, Dana Maue
9/22
MaryJo Horvath, Dana Maue  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jeffrey and Kimberly Goldman, Michael and Kimberly McSherry
10/22
Jeffrey and Kimberly Goldman, Michael and Kimberly McSherry  (Robert_McKenzie)
Anni Geierstanger
11/22
Anni Geierstanger  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mia Fecher
12/22
Mia Fecher  (Robert_McKenzie)
Amelia Chang
13/22
Amelia Chang  (Robert_McKenzie)
Fiona McSherry
14/22
Fiona McSherry  (Robert_McKenzie)
Allie Liu, Julie Liu, Helen Shishkin, Tanya Fecher, Sara Geierstanger
15/22
Allie Liu, Julie Liu, Helen Shishkin, Tanya Fecher, Sara Geierstanger  (Robert_McKenzie)
Caryn Telfer
16/22
Caryn Telfer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Michael Shishkin
17/22
Michael Shishkin  (Robert_McKenzie)
Anni Geierstanger, Mia Fecher, Remy Loren, Caryn Telfer
18/22
Anni Geierstanger, Mia Fecher, Remy Loren, Caryn Telfer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Event organizers Tami Somich, Barbara Ponder, Neha Trivedi, Kimberly McSherry
19/22
Event organizers Tami Somich, Barbara Ponder, Neha Trivedi, Kimberly McSherry  (Robert_McKenzie)
James Chiavatti and Hyunsu Yi, Patty and Chris Marabella, Robena Cheung, Louise Chang
20/22
James Chiavatti and Hyunsu Yi, Patty and Chris Marabella, Robena Cheung, Louise Chang  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lillyann Allison
21/22
Lillyann Allison  (Robert_McKenzie)
22/22
CM-Ballet103021-08.JPG  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

“Ballet Arte Balcony Ballet: A Sunset Soiree” took place Oct. 30 at the home of Kirsten Allen Bloom at The Crosby Rancho Santa Fe. The event was dedicated to “celebrating the beauty, elegance and grace that is the heart of ballet.” The gala featured Ballet Arte dancers competing in the Youth America Grand Prix.

According to a news release the event’s goals were “to rekindle old and forge new friendships, catch up on the latest at Ballet Arte and to ensure the future of our beloved studio in this second pandemic year.”

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement