Ballet Arte Balcony Ballet: A Sunset Soiree
1/22
Fiona McSherry, Amelia Chang, Michael Shishkin, Lillyann Allison, Maddy Goldman, Anna Shishkin (Robert_McKenzie)
2/22
Eva Geierstanger, Olivia Chang, Louise Chang, Robena Cheung (Robert_McKenzie)
3/22
Ballet Arte Directors Erlends Zieminch and Sara Viale (Robert_McKenzie)
4/22
Ballet Arte students (Robert_McKenzie)
5/22
Patricia OShaughnessy, Marsha Qualls, Tami Somich (Robert_McKenzie)
6/22
Anna Shishkin (Robert_McKenzie)
7/22
Maddy Goldman (Robert_McKenzie)
8/22
Remy Loren (Robert_McKenzie)
9/22
MaryJo Horvath, Dana Maue (Robert_McKenzie)
10/22
Jeffrey and Kimberly Goldman, Michael and Kimberly McSherry (Robert_McKenzie)
11/22
Anni Geierstanger (Robert_McKenzie)
12/22
Mia Fecher (Robert_McKenzie)
13/22
Amelia Chang (Robert_McKenzie)
14/22
Fiona McSherry (Robert_McKenzie)
15/22
Allie Liu, Julie Liu, Helen Shishkin, Tanya Fecher, Sara Geierstanger (Robert_McKenzie)
16/22
Caryn Telfer (Robert_McKenzie)
17/22
Michael Shishkin (Robert_McKenzie)
18/22
Anni Geierstanger, Mia Fecher, Remy Loren, Caryn Telfer (Robert_McKenzie)
19/22
Event organizers Tami Somich, Barbara Ponder, Neha Trivedi, Kimberly McSherry (Robert_McKenzie)
20/22
James Chiavatti and Hyunsu Yi, Patty and Chris Marabella, Robena Cheung, Louise Chang (Robert_McKenzie)
21/22
Lillyann Allison (Robert_McKenzie)
22/22
CM-Ballet103021-08.JPG (Robert_McKenzie)
“Ballet Arte Balcony Ballet: A Sunset Soiree” took place Oct. 30 at the home of Kirsten Allen Bloom at The Crosby Rancho Santa Fe. The event was dedicated to “celebrating the beauty, elegance and grace that is the heart of ballet.” The gala featured Ballet Arte dancers competing in the Youth America Grand Prix.
According to a news release the event’s goals were “to rekindle old and forge new friendships, catch up on the latest at Ballet Arte and to ensure the future of our beloved studio in this second pandemic year.”
Photos by Robert McKenzie
