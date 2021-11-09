Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

A Sweet Success: Dr. Chan Delivers Candy, Cards and Beanie Babies to the Troops

Dr. Curtis Chan and his wife Mae flank Marines from Camp Pendleton who came to collect the candy
1/30
Dr. Curtis Chan and his wife Mae flank Marines from Camp Pendleton who came to collect the candy  (Jon Clark)
Dina and Aiden Shelhamer
2/30
Dina and Aiden Shelhamer  (Jon Clark)
In the center are Dr. Curtis Chan and his wife Mae surrounded by his staff and Marines from Camp Pendleton.
3/30
In the center are Dr. Curtis Chan and his wife Mae surrounded by his staff and Marines from Camp Pendleton.  (Jon Clark)
Avery Price found the golden ticket in her candy bar and wins $100 from Willy Wonka (aka Dr. Curtis Chan)
4/30
Avery Price found the golden ticket in her candy bar and wins $100 from Willy Wonka (aka Dr. Curtis Chan)  (Jon Clark)
Dr. Curtis Chan with Marines from Camp Pendleton who came to collect the candy
5/30
Dr. Curtis Chan with Marines from Camp Pendleton who came to collect the candy  (Jon Clark)
Candy collected in Dr. Chan's buy-back program
6/30
Candy collected in Dr. Chan’s buy-back program  (Jon Clark)
Esther and Dylan Gabele write a note to the troops
7/30
Esther and Dylan Gabele write a note to the troops  (Jon Clark)
Heidi Warner, PFC Medrano, PFC Chounlamany
8/30
Heidi Warner, PFC Medrano, PFC Chounlamany  (Jon Clark)
Suggested phrases for the children to use when writing a note for the troops
9/30
Suggested phrases for the children to use when writing a note for the troops  (Jon Clark)
Valentina and Heather Povar
10/30
Valentina and Heather Povar  (Jon Clark)
The Irwin family
11/30
The Irwin family  (Jon Clark)
The Jahng family
12/30
The Jahng family  (Jon Clark)
Erin and Avery Price
13/30
Erin and Avery Price  (Jon Clark)
Katie and Ollie Stanley, LCpl Rodrigo Sotovega
14/30
Katie and Ollie Stanley, LCpl Rodrigo Sotovega  (Jon Clark)
The Chamoy family
15/30
The Chamoy family  (Jon Clark)
The Irwin family
16/30
The Irwin family  (Jon Clark)
Corey and August Irwin have their candy weighed
17/30
Corey and August Irwin have their candy weighed  (Jon Clark)
Corey and August Irwin
18/30
Corey and August Irwin  (Jon Clark)
Monica and Amaya Fernandez
19/30
Monica and Amaya Fernandez  (Jon Clark)
Monica and Amaya Fernandez
20/30
Monica and Amaya Fernandez  (Jon Clark)
Cheryl Monteiro, Dr. Curtis Chan, Esther and Dylan Gabele
21/30
Cheryl Monteiro, Dr. Curtis Chan, Esther and Dylan Gabele  (Jon Clark)
Dr. Curtis Chan (aka Willy Wonka), Alanis Huang, Jeremy Huang
22/30
Dr. Curtis Chan (aka Willy Wonka), Alanis Huang, Jeremy Huang  (Jon Clark)
Sheryl Baron, Maya Baron
23/30
Sheryl Baron, Maya Baron  (Jon Clark)
PFC Mitchell, Sue Hunter, LCpl Garcia
24/30
PFC Mitchell, Sue Hunter, LCpl Garcia  (Jon Clark)
It was a busy day at Dr. Chan's candy buy-back event
25/30
It was a busy day at Dr. Chan’s candy buy-back event  (Jon Clark)
Dr. Curtis Chan speaks with Amaya Fernandez
26/30
Dr. Curtis Chan speaks with Amaya Fernandez  (Jon Clark)
Dina and Aiden Shelhamer
27/30
Dina and Aiden Shelhamer  (Jon Clark)
Avery Price found the golden ticket in her candy bar and wins $100 from Willy Wonka (aka Dr. Curtis Chan)
28/30
Avery Price found the golden ticket in her candy bar and wins $100 from Willy Wonka (aka Dr. Curtis Chan)  (Jon Clark)
Sheryl Baron, Maya Baron
29/30
Sheryl Baron, Maya Baron  (Jon Clark)
Cheryl Monteiro, Dr. Curtis Chan, Esther and Dylan Gabele
30/30
Cheryl Monteiro, Dr. Curtis Chan, Esther and Dylan Gabele  (Jon Clark)
Share

Dr. Curtis Chan’s 13th annual Candy Buy Back and Card Give Back program brought in 5,549 pounds of candy for the troops this year. In addition to candy, Dr. Chan also collected 3,140 handwritten cards and letters to the troops by children and donations of 546 Beanie Babies.

Representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton were at Dr. Chan’s office in Del Mar on Thursday, Nov. 4, as 135 children came in to exchange bags of treats for dollar bills. Each child also left with great prizes, a toothbrush kit to brush away any damage from the Halloween candy they kept and a chance to win a Golden Ticket worth $100. A sweet congrats to the five winners of the Golden Ticket found in Dr. Chan Candy Bar!

The success of this year’s candy drive has only been possible with the outpouring of candy donations from local schools, community, churches and the generous donations from businesses. More importantly were the thousands of handwritten cards and letters for the troops. Dr. Chan and his wife Mae “are truly grateful for their amazing community and the support for our troops!”

Candy donations are still being accepted at the dental office at 12835 Pointe Del Mar Way #3 in Del Mar through the month of November.

Visit CurtisChanDDS.com for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement