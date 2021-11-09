A Sweet Success: Dr. Chan Delivers Candy, Cards and Beanie Babies to the Troops

Dr. Curtis Chan’s 13th annual Candy Buy Back and Card Give Back program brought in 5,549 pounds of candy for the troops this year. In addition to candy, Dr. Chan also collected 3,140 handwritten cards and letters to the troops by children and donations of 546 Beanie Babies.

Representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton were at Dr. Chan’s office in Del Mar on Thursday, Nov. 4, as 135 children came in to exchange bags of treats for dollar bills. Each child also left with great prizes, a toothbrush kit to brush away any damage from the Halloween candy they kept and a chance to win a Golden Ticket worth $100. A sweet congrats to the five winners of the Golden Ticket found in Dr. Chan Candy Bar!

The success of this year’s candy drive has only been possible with the outpouring of candy donations from local schools, community, churches and the generous donations from businesses. More importantly were the thousands of handwritten cards and letters for the troops. Dr. Chan and his wife Mae “are truly grateful for their amazing community and the support for our troops!”

Candy donations are still being accepted at the dental office at 12835 Pointe Del Mar Way #3 in Del Mar through the month of November.

Visit CurtisChanDDS.com for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark