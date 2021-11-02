Halloween in the Village
Carson and Erika MacMillan with the 3rd Grade Scarecrow (Jon Clark)
Meredith Baranowski of Barry Estates, Elizabeth Flanders, and Dale Ziegler (Jon Clark)
The Hasselman family with the 3rd Grade Scarecrow (Jon Clark)
David Kiss with Theo, Lucy, and Bonnie Knobloch (Jon Clark)
Monica Sylvester and Erin McIntyre of Willis Allen Real Estate (Jon Clark)
The Village of Rancho Santa Fe is ready for Halloween (Jon Clark)
Laura Rodriguez, Vanessa Snodgrass, Sherie Velasquez, Lisa Hill, and Anita Gentry of Rancho Santa Fe Insurance (Jon Clark)
Catalina Cordoba, Emly Flores, and Florabelle Lamoore with Marie Quintana of Wells Fargo Bank (Jon Clark)
Tammy Crowford, Kim Kraft, and Cyndi Stetson of Willis Allen Real Estate (Jon Clark)
Rebecca Negard of Pacific Sotheby’s hands out candy to Jack and Kristen Dixon (Jon Clark)
The Campbell family (Jon Clark)
The Moreland family with the 3rd Grade Scarecrow (Jon Clark)
Luka, Jerel, and Niko Reddan (Jon Clark)
John and Carolyn Bell (Jon Clark)
Lian, Austin, and Cambria Ahrens (Jon Clark)
Seeking Halloween treats in the Village of Rancho Santa Fe (Jon Clark)
Carter Hill, Jaxon Stankoski, Stephen Svajian, and Jace Valentine with the 5th Grade Scarecrow (Jon Clark)
Lian, Austin, and Cambria Ahrens (Jon Clark)
The 4th Grade Scarecrow on the green (Jon Clark)
Catherine and Whitney Garrigan (Jon Clark)
Molly and Dave Moore, Megan Holder (Jon Clark)
Sophie Gay and Spencer Parekh (Jon Clark)
The Kindergarten Scarecrow on the green (Jon Clark)
The De Koning family, Parker Young, Khaki Wennstrom, Kelli and Faith Marshall (Jon Clark)
Jesse and Benjamin Dixon (Jon Clark)
A corn maze on the green (Jon Clark)
Carolyn, John, and Henry Bell (Jon Clark)
cm-haweevillag-2110-018.JPG (Jon Clark)
Henry and Natalie Bell (Jon Clark)
Shannon and Killian Branson (Jon Clark)
Kerri and Anna Hinds, Kaitlyn Jensen (Jon Clark)
Jennifer Valentine and Jessica Greenstein with the 3rd Grade Scarecrow (Jon Clark)
The 5th Grade Scarecrow on the green (Jon Clark)
Helena and Catherine Cervanski (Jon Clark)
Halloween in the Village returned Oct. 29 with a fun family celebration with Rancho Santa Fe Village merchants on Oct. 29. The event included trick or treating along Paseo Delicias and a pumpkin patch, corn maze, spooky stories, snacks and sips on the Village Greens.
Photos by Jon Clark
