CCA boys water polo Senior Recognition Ceremony

Coach Noah Tiu with the 2021 seniors: Alessandro Ipson, Max McConville, Bryce Forrester, Nick Urich, Thor Evans, Bellal Kerdi, Ryan Bruhn, Gabriel Daniels  (Jon Clark)
CCA principal Brett Killeen and team mom Erika Daniels announce the senior team members  (Jon Clark)
Coach Noah Tui and senior Nick Urich with his family  (Jon Clark)
Senior Nick Urich with his family  (Jon Clark)
Senior Ryan Bruhn with his family  (Jon Clark)
Senior Max McConville with his family  (Jon Clark)
Senior Thor Evans with his mom  (Jon Clark)
Senior Bryce Forrester with his family  (Jon Clark)
Senior Thor Evans with his mom  (Jon Clark)
CCA player Gabriel Daniels (#3) passes the ball  (Jon Clark)
Campus Supervisor Hector Gutierrez (front); Standing: coach Noah Tiu, Alessandro Ipson, Max McConville, Bryce Forrester, Nick Urich, Thor Evans, Bellal Kerdi, Ryan Bruhn, Gabriel Daniels  (Jon Clark)
Senior Bellal Kerdi with his family  (Jon Clark)
Senior Alessandro Ipson with his family  (Jon Clark)
Senior Alessandro Ipson with his family  (Jon Clark)
Coach Noah Tiu and senior Bryce Forrester with his family  (Jon Clark)
CCA goalie Nick Urich defends against the El Camino Wildcats  (Jon Clark)
Senior Ryan Bruhn with his family  (Jon Clark)
Senior Bellal Kerdi with his family  (Jon Clark)
Senior Gabriel Daniels with his family  (Jon Clark)
Senior Gabriel Daniels with his family  (Jon Clark)
Canyon Crest Academy Ravens vs El Camino Wildcats  (Jon Clark)
CCA player Max McConville protects the ball  (Jon Clark)
Senior Alessandro Ipson with his family  (Jon Clark)
CCA player #10 scores a goal  (Jon Clark)
Senior Bryce Forrester with his family  (Jon Clark)
The Canyon Crest Academy boys varsity water polo team Senior Recognition Ceremony was held Oct. 28 at Cathedral Catholic High School. Eight CCA seniors were recognized at the event. The ceremony was held before the CCA team played a game against El Camino High School, which CCA won by a score of 12-9.

Photos by Jon Clark

