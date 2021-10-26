RSF Historical Society celebrates Lilian Rice statue unveiling with ‘Roaring 20’s Gala’

Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society held the Lilian Rice bronze statue unveiling Oct. 23 in RSF’s North Village Park. Following the unveiling, RSFHS hosted a Roaring 20’s Gala in Rice’s honor. The gala took place at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and featured a Speakeasy-themed cocktail hour, dinner and dancing to music by Tony Award-winning performer Christian Hoff.

Rice is an icon and a trailblazer for women in architecture. One of the first women (10th in California) to earn a degree in architecture from the University of California at Berkeley, her statue honors local history and also serves as an exemplar of California women in history. The sculpture was donated by RSF resident Jenny Freeborn and sculpted by local artist Nina de Burgh. Visit rsfhs.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

