RSF Historical Society celebrates Lilian Rice statue unveiling with ‘Roaring 20’s Gala’

Susan Woolley, Nataliya Aharoni, Gloria McColl Powell, Peggy Brooks, Joe Mize, Michelle Gurnee, John Armstrong  (Jon Clark)
Bob and Betty Stine, Steve DiZio, Molly and Mike Gregoire  (Jon Clark)
Nena Jo Haskins, Margot Wallace  (Jon Clark)
David and Diane Pennock  (Jon Clark)
Eve Prout, Laurie McClain, Kristen Ochoa, Betina Crivelli, Ann Brizolis, Nicole Pleskow  (Jon Clark)
Juleah Roll, Sandra diCicco, Brian Bonar, Deana Ingalls, James Buchanan  (Jon Clark)
Mary Ann and Verle Smith  (Jon Clark)
Judy and Dick Arendsee  (Jon Clark)
Helen DiZio, Patty Queen, Beverly Boyce  (Jon Clark)
Helen DiZio, Patty Queen, Beverly Boyce  (Jon Clark)
The Lilian Rice statue  (Jon Clark)
Marilyn Kogen, Joan Murphy, Robert Murphy, Lily Murphy, Rich Murphy  (Jon Clark)
Nena Jo Haskins, Margot Wallace  (Jon Clark)
Masser and Mali Digius  (Jon Clark)
Mike and Julie Mines  (Jon Clark)
Sue and Bill Weber  (Jon Clark)
Bibbi and Robert Herrmann  (Jon Clark)
Lisa Hassett, sculptor Nina de Burgh, Kevin Hassett  (Jon Clark)
Gloria McColl Powell, Uvaldo Martinez, Janet Reed  (Jon Clark)
Bibbi and Robert Herrmann  (Jon Clark)
Connie and Bill McNally  (Jon Clark)
Anne and Ken Vuylsteke  (Jon Clark)
David Wilson and Jana Green pose by a 1925 Ford Model T  (Jon Clark)
John and Ruthie Myers  (Jon Clark)
Jesse and Debbie Hindemith, Martin Ranjit  (Jon Clark)
Peggy Brooks, Susie Ault  (Jon Clark)
Kat Botkiss, Koki Reasons, Jill Bergen, Nina de Burgh, Jody Pinchin, Julie Mines, Leslie DeGoler  (Jon Clark)
Barbara Adams, Pat Coseo, Marla Hess, Edean Chin, Lisa Husher, Pat Stein, Joyce Burns, Kathy McElhinney  (Jon Clark)
Peggy Brooks, Susie Ault  (Jon Clark)
RSF residents gather for cocktails at the RSF Historical Society Gala  (Jon Clark)
David Wilson and Jana Green pose by a 1925 Ford Model T  (Jon Clark)
Jesse and Debbie Hindemith, Martin Ranjit  (Jon Clark)
cm-lilianricegala-2110-016.JPG  (Jon Clark)
Pat Coseo, Kathy McElhinney, Pat Stein, Edean Chin  (Jon Clark)
David and Rebecca Vigil, Jim and Robin Wright, Kat Botkiss  (Jon Clark)
Sculptor Nina de Burgh thanks the many people who arranged for her commission to create the Lilian Rice statue  (Jon Clark)
Jenny Freeborn and sculptor Nina de Burgh at the Lilian Rice statue  (Jon Clark)
Jenny Freeborn and sculptor Nina de Burgh at the Lilian Rice statue  (Jon Clark)
RSF Historical Society president John Vreeburg welcomes residents to the unveiling of the Lilian Rice statue  (Jon Clark)
Sculptor Nina de Burgh thanks the many people who arranged for her commission to create the Lilian Rice statue  (Jon Clark)
Jenny Freeborn speaks about the commissioning of the Lilian Rice statue  (Jon Clark)
Jenny Freeborn speaks about the commissioning of the Lilian Rice statue  (Jon Clark)
Sculptor Nina de Burgh and Jenny Freeborn unveil the Lilian Rice statue  (Jon Clark)
Jenny Freeborn and sculptor Nina de Burgh at the Lilian Rice statue  (Jon Clark)
RSF residents wait for the unveiling of the Lilian Rice statue  (Jon Clark)
A representative from County Supervisor Jim Desmond’s office reads a commendation honoring Lilian Rice  (Jon Clark)
Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society held the Lilian Rice bronze statue unveiling Oct. 23 in RSF’s North Village Park. Following the unveiling, RSFHS hosted a Roaring 20’s Gala in Rice’s honor. The gala took place at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and featured a Speakeasy-themed cocktail hour, dinner and dancing to music by Tony Award-winning performer Christian Hoff.

Rice is an icon and a trailblazer for women in architecture. One of the first women (10th in California) to earn a degree in architecture from the University of California at Berkeley, her statue honors local history and also serves as an exemplar of California women in history. The sculpture was donated by RSF resident Jenny Freeborn and sculpted by local artist Nina de Burgh. Visit rsfhs.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

