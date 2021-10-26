RSF Foundation 40th Anniversary Celebration

The Rancho Santa Fe Foundation held its 40th Anniversary Celebration Oct. 20 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The event was also held to bid farewell and celebrate the legacy of longtime RSF Foundation CEO and President Christy Wilson whose last day at the foundation is Oct. 29. New CEO and President Chris Sichel took on his new post Sept. 1.

Since its founding in 1981, the foundation has disbursed more than $100 million in grants. For more on the RSF Foundation, visit rsffoundation.org.

Photo by Vincent Andrunas