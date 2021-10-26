Advertisement
RSF Foundation 40th Anniversary Celebration

Kevin and Jolane Crawford (he's RSFF board chair), Cate and Michael Schumacher
Kevin and Jolane Crawford (he's RSFF board chair), Cate and Michael Schumacher
Christy Wilson (former RSFF president/CEO) addressing attendees
Christy Wilson (former RSFF president/CEO) addressing attendees
Chris Sichel (RSFF president/CEO), Christy Wilson (former RSFF president/CEO), Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair)
Chris Sichel (RSFF president/CEO), Christy Wilson (former RSFF president/CEO), Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair)
Christy Wilson (former RSFF president/CEO) being presented with a gift of luggage by Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair)
Christy Wilson (former RSFF president/CEO) being presented with a gift of luggage by Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair)
Christy Wilson (former RSFF president/CEO) presenting Chris Sichel (RSFF president/CEO) with his 'scepter' (a Star Wars lightsaber)
Christy Wilson (former RSFF president/CEO) presenting Chris Sichel (RSFF president/CEO) with his 'scepter' (a Star Wars lightsaber)
Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair), Christy Wilson (former RSFF president/CEO)
Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair), Christy Wilson (former RSFF president/CEO)
Christy Wilson (former RSFF president/CEO) being presented with a gift of luggage by Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair)
Christy Wilson (former RSFF president/CEO) being presented with a gift of luggage by Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair) addressing attendees
Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair) addressing attendees
Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair) addressing attendees
Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair) addressing attendees  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair) at the podium
Kevin Crawford (RSFF board chair) at the podium
The Rancho Santa Fe Foundation held its 40th Anniversary Celebration Oct. 20 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The event was also held to bid farewell and celebrate the legacy of longtime RSF Foundation CEO and President Christy Wilson whose last day at the foundation is Oct. 29. New CEO and President Chris Sichel took on his new post Sept. 1.

Since its founding in 1981, the foundation has disbursed more than $100 million in grants. For more on the RSF Foundation, visit rsffoundation.org.

Photo by Vincent Andrunas

