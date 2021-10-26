Advertisement
Play for P.I.N.K. at The Bridges Club

Debby Totoritis, Patricia Ontiveros, Bev Trudeau, Nancy Kutilek
1/32
Debby Totoritis, Patricia Ontiveros, Bev Trudeau, Nancy Kutilek  (Jon Clark)
Event co-chairs Cat Abrams and Estelle Graff
2/32
Event co-chairs Cat Abrams and Estelle Graff  (Jon Clark)
Wendy Hammar, Kathy Colarusso, Toni Taves
3/32
Wendy Hammar, Kathy Colarusso, Toni Taves  (Jon Clark)
Anne Mason, Justin Porter, Paula Eggleston, Aaron Hasnain
4/32
Anne Mason, Justin Porter, Paula Eggleston, Aaron Hasnain  (Jon Clark)
Bill Murphy, Donna Otis, Rachel Stull
6/32
Bill Murphy, Donna Otis, Rachel Stull  (Jon Clark)
Jennifer MacMillan, Marianne Kiil, Michelle Robbins, Alice Brewer
7/32
Jennifer MacMillan, Marianne Kiil, Michelle Robbins, Alice Brewer  (Jon Clark)
Lorne Abrams, Joel Graff, Gypsy Wolf, Bill Gershen
8/32
Lorne Abrams, Joel Graff, Gypsy Wolf, Bill Gershen  (Jon Clark)
David Kelemen, Jim Grossmann
9/32
David Kelemen, Jim Grossmann  (Jon Clark)
Judith Judy, Dee Leone
10/32
Judith Judy, Dee Leone  (Jon Clark)
Terry Peay, Paula Eggleston, Anne Peay
11/32
Terry Peay, Paula Eggleston, Anne Peay  (Jon Clark)
Heidi Dixon,Tanya Maria, Nicolette Moccia
12/32
Heidi Dixon,Tanya Maria, Nicolette Moccia  (Jon Clark)
Jim Harrison, Steve Wilson, Anna Couvrette
13/32
Jim Harrison, Steve Wilson, Anna Couvrette  (Jon Clark)
Marianne Kiil, Rachel Stull
14/32
Marianne Kiil, Rachel Stull  (Jon Clark)
Dee Leone, Gina Jordan, Estelle Graff
15/32
Dee Leone, Gina Jordan, Estelle Graff  (Jon Clark)
Wendy and Bill Gershen
16/32
Wendy and Bill Gershen  (Jon Clark)
Steve Wilson, Margy Hudson
17/32
Steve Wilson, Margy Hudson  (Jon Clark)
Oscar Maria, Justin Porter, Aaron Hasnain
18/32
Oscar Maria, Justin Porter, Aaron Hasnain  (Jon Clark)
Sophie Nicosia served at the event
19/32
Sophie Nicosia served at the event  (Jon Clark)
Melinda Harrison, Joe Matranga, Tony Reed, Martin Rosenberg, Al Jordan
20/32
Melinda Harrison, Joe Matranga, Tony Reed, Martin Rosenberg, Al Jordan  (Jon Clark)
Play for Pink!
21/32
Play for Pink!  (Jon Clark)
25/32
cm-bridgepink-2110-032.JPG  (Jon Clark)
Suzanne Stiefler, Teresa Potashner
26/32
Suzanne Stiefler, Teresa Potashner  (Jon Clark)
Oscar Maria, Steven Winters
28/32
Oscar Maria, Steven Winters  (Jon Clark)
Tim Blansett
29/32
Tim Blansett  (Jon Clark)
30/32
cm-bridgepink-2110-011.JPG  (Jon Clark)
Lorne Abrams, Bill Gershen
31/32
Lorne Abrams, Bill Gershen  (Jon Clark)
Tim Blansett, Daniela Anastasi
32/32
Tim Blansett, Daniela Anastasi  (Jon Clark)
The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe held a Play for P.I.N.K. benefit event Oct. 20. The event included a putting contest, cart decorating on the Event Lawn, 18-hole shotgun, hors d’oeuvres, music, a live auction and more.

The event raises funds for Play for P.I.N.K, which has a mission to help “speed advances in breast cancer detection, treatment and survivorship, according to its website. Play for P.I.N.K. (Prevention, Immediate diagnosis, New technology, Knowledge) supports thousands of volunteers nationwide as they raise funds for research through sporting and lifestyle events. Visit playforpink.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

