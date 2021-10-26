Play for P.I.N.K. at The Bridges Club

The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe held a Play for P.I.N.K. benefit event Oct. 20. The event included a putting contest, cart decorating on the Event Lawn, 18-hole shotgun, hors d’oeuvres, music, a live auction and more.

The event raises funds for Play for P.I.N.K, which has a mission to help “speed advances in breast cancer detection, treatment and survivorship, according to its website. Play for P.I.N.K. (Prevention, Immediate diagnosis, New technology, Knowledge) supports thousands of volunteers nationwide as they raise funds for research through sporting and lifestyle events. Visit playforpink.org.

Photos by Jon Clark