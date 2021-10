The Beach & Country Guild held its 52nd Annual Dia Del Sol, High Tides and High Hopes, on Oct. 21 at the new beachfront Alila Marea Beach Resort in Encinitas. The fun-filled event benefits United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego. Founded in 1970, “The Beach & Country Guild is an all-volunteer organization of women dedicated to generating funds in support of United Cerebral Palsy in San Diego and the programs, facilities, and services it provides its clients,” according to its website. Visit www.beachandcountry.org.

Photos by Jon Clark