RSF Library Guild holds Volunteer Recognition event
1/16
Margot Atkins, Mary Liu, Shirley Corless, Mary Siegrist, Carol Kirn (Jon Clark)
2/16
Carol Kirn, Margo Atkins (Jon Clark)
3/16
Nancy Brown, Joanna Schumacher, Sandy Southworth, Shirley Corless (Jon Clark)
4/16
Hannelore Byers, Bob Rohde (Jon Clark)
5/16
Nancy Brown, Steven, Sara Shafer (Exec Dir) (Jon Clark)
6/16
Killi Graham (Board Member), Celeste Fletcher, Sara Shafer (Exec Dir) (Jon Clark)
7/16
Deana Ingalls, Kathy Stumm (Jon Clark)
8/16
Joyce Ruue, Cindy Semeniuk (Jon Clark)
9/16
“Samba Jazz” provided musical entertainment (Jon Clark)
10/16
Kelli Graham (Board Member), Kathy Jung (Manager, RSF Branch of the SD County Libraries) (Jon Clark)
11/16
Dylan Powell, Rod Lilyquist, Cheryl Rohde (Jon Clark)
12/16
RSF Library Guild Volunteer Reception (Jon Clark)
13/16
Hannelore Byers, Bob Rohde (Jon Clark)
14/16
Dottie Radcliffe, Roberta Arzola, Joanna Schumacher (Jon Clark)
15/16
“Samba Jazz” provided musical entertainment (Jon Clark)
16/16
Kelli Graham (Board Member), Kathy Jung (Manager, RSF Branch of the SD County Libraries) (Jon Clark)
The Rancho Santa Fe Library Guild hosted its annual Volunteer Recognition event Oct. 13 on the Book Cellar patio.
The event also recognized RSF Book Cellar volunteers. The RSF Book Cellar is the used bookstore below the library.
All proceeds from the sale of the Book Cellar, which is staffed and managed by volunteers, benefit the Library Guild. which supports the RSF Library.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.