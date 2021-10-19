Advertisement
Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation hosts Red Envelope Day

1/20
Jee Manghani (School Board Member), Cash and Justice Manghani, Todd Bennett (RSFEF Board Member), Haley Rayden, Katie Crecion (RSFEF Board Member), Kate Butler (RSFEF Co-Chairman), Claire Vieira  (Jon Clark)
2/20
Jaxon and Jill Stankoski  (Jon Clark)
3/20
The Helms family  (Jon Clark)
4/20
Luke and Dax Labrum  (Jon Clark)
5/20
Richard Clyne, Edna Lash (RSFEF Co-Chair), Kerry Vinci  (Jon Clark)
6/20
Jaxon and Jill Stankoski  (Jon Clark)
7/20
Kirra, Chase, and Juliet Kelsay  (Jon Clark)
8/20
Jee Manghani (School Board Member), Cash and Justice Manghani, Todd Bennett (RSFEF Board Member), Haley Rayden, Katie Crecion (RSFEF Board Member), Kate Butler (RSFEF Co-Chairman), Claire Vieira  (Jon Clark)
9/20
Scotty Haase, Jagan Bosler, Leila McBride, Ellie Haase  (Jon Clark)
10/20
Kathy Roth, Mayte Linares, Christine Murano  (Jon Clark)
11/20
Sloan, Jake, and Benji Harris  (Jon Clark)
12/20
Jack and Juliana Nys with Superintendent Donna Tripi  (Jon Clark)
13/20
Lilly Meier, Libby Fermanian, Lily Hariri  (Jon Clark)
14/20
RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler collects a donation from a family on Red Envelope Day  (Jon Clark)
15/20
Superintendent Donna Tripi and RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler wave to families on Red Envelope Day  (Jon Clark)
16/20
Richard Clyne, Edna Lash (RSFEF Co-Chair), Kerry Vinci  (Jon Clark)
17/20
Lilly Meier, Libby Fermanian, Lily Hariri  (Jon Clark)
18/20
Jack and Juliana Nys with Superintendent Donna Tripi  (Jon Clark)
19/20
Tesla and Zoie Nguyen  (Jon Clark)
20/20
Evelyn Fu, Elle Capener  (Jon Clark)
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual Red Envelope Day Oct. 15.

RSFEF volunteers handed out red pencils before school and popcorn after school as parents dropped off their annual donations. “The Foundation is grateful for the support of Rowe families and would like to thank all who participated in this year’s annual day of giving.”

This year the RSFEF has pledged to raise $800,000 for the RSF School District.

RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 7% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes.

The Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students.

For more information about the Education Foundation, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org

Photos by Jon Clark

