Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation hosts Red Envelope Day

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual Red Envelope Day Oct. 15.

RSFEF volunteers handed out red pencils before school and popcorn after school as parents dropped off their annual donations. “The Foundation is grateful for the support of Rowe families and would like to thank all who participated in this year’s annual day of giving.”

This year the RSFEF has pledged to raise $800,000 for the RSF School District.

RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 7% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes.

The Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students.

For more information about the Education Foundation, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org

Photos by Jon Clark