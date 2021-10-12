Advertisement
Rowe Family Movie Night

The Donovan family
1/19
The Donovan family  (Jon Clark)
The Megerdichian family
2/19
The Megerdichian family  (Jon Clark)
Kelly and Avia Motadel
3/19
Kelly and Avia Motadel  (Jon Clark)
The Frost family
4/19
The Frost family  (Jon Clark)
Addison and Spencer Doty
5/19
Addison and Spencer Doty  (Jon Clark)
The Noon family
6/19
The Noon family  (Jon Clark)
The Boxler and McBride cousins
7/19
The Boxler and McBride cousins  (Jon Clark)
Katie Crecion, Karen Wheeler, Mary Liu
8/19
Katie Crecion, Karen Wheeler, Mary Liu  (Jon Clark)
The Alfred family
9/19
The Alfred family  (Jon Clark)
The Olson family
10/19
The Olson family  (Jon Clark)
Claire Vieira, Kate Butler
11/19
Claire Vieira, Kate Butler  (Jon Clark)
Allie and Amy Brinza
12/19
Allie and Amy Brinza  (Jon Clark)
The Morelands and Vandenberg families
13/19
The Morelands and Vandenberg families  (Jon Clark)
Liya and Busi Mombaur
14/19
Liya and Busi Mombaur  (Jon Clark)
The Manghani family
15/19
The Manghani family  (Jon Clark)
The Crank family
16/19
The Crank family  (Jon Clark)
Parker Rose Gleeson, Heather James, Amilia Rose James
17/19
Parker Rose Gleeson, Heather James, Amilia Rose James  (Jon Clark)
Tavin Pickens, Sandra DiCicco
18/19
Tavin Pickens, Sandra DiCicco  (Jon Clark)
Jack Curry, Rachel Swann, Jess Swann
19/19
Jack Curry, Rachel Swann, Jess Swann  (Jon Clark)
R. Roger Rowe School families enjoyed a Family Movie Night Oct. 8. In addition to the movie families had the opportunity to eat some tasty Handel’s ice cream. The event was organized by the RSF Education Foundation. Visit www.rsfef.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

