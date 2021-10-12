Advertisement
Rancho Santa Fe Open ‘Tennis Fest’

1/12

Tennis Fest participants
1/12
Tennis Fest participants  (Robert_McKenzie)
2/12

Youth Services San Diego CDO Barbara Edwards, RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau, ENGIE National VP Business Development Alekso Stankoski, board Secretary Stacey Pennington, Youth Services San Diego CEO Ryan Redondo
2/12
Youth Services San Diego CDO Barbara Edwards, RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau, ENGIE National VP Business Development Alekso Stankoski, board Secretary Stacey Pennington, Youth Services San Diego CEO Ryan Redondo  (Robert_McKenzie)
3/12

RSFTC staff and board: Tennis pro Keane Hindle, tennis pro James Conda, RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau, Assistant Manager Birgitte Bradshaw, tennis pro Allie DeNike, tennis pro Dophie Poisette, pickleball pro Martin Hecht, board VP Courtney LeBeau, board President Jamie Stein, board Secretary Stacey Pennington, Director of Tennis Derek Miller
3/12
RSFTC staff and board: Tennis pro Keane Hindle, tennis pro James Conda, RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau, Assistant Manager Birgitte Bradshaw, tennis pro Allie DeNike, tennis pro Dophie Poisette, pickleball pro Martin Hecht, board VP Courtney LeBeau, board President Jamie Stein, board Secretary Stacey Pennington, Director of Tennis Derek Miller  (Robert_McKenzie)
4/12

RSF Tennis Director of Tennis Derek Miller (center) with pro exhibition match participants Ethan Schiffman, Ellie Douglas, Katie Codd, Kalman Boyd
4/12
RSF Tennis Director of Tennis Derek Miller (center) with pro exhibition match participants Ethan Schiffman, Ellie Douglas, Katie Codd, Kalman Boyd  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Tennis Director of Tennis Derek Miller (center) with pro exhibition match participants Ethan Schiffman, Ellie Douglas, Katie Codd, Kalman Boyd
5/12
RSF Tennis Director of Tennis Derek Miller (center) with pro exhibition match participants Ethan Schiffman, Ellie Douglas, Katie Codd, Kalman Boyd  (Robert_McKenzie)
6/12

Mo Hermann, Robin Hubbard
6/12
Mo Hermann, Robin Hubbard  (Robert_McKenzie)
7/12

Diane Leffler, Sally Wright, Jane Siann
7/12
Diane Leffler, Sally Wright, Jane Siann  (Robert_McKenzie)
8/12

Pickleball is popular at the club
8/12
Pickleball is popular at the club  (Robert_McKenzie)
9/12

Stacey Lindsey, Edward Kardas
9/12
Stacey Lindsey, Edward Kardas  (Robert_McKenzie)
10/12

Ellen and Coleman Kane
10/12
Ellen and Coleman Kane  (Robert_McKenzie)
11/12

Youth Services San Diego CEO Ryan Redondo, Dr. Elise Kim Prosser, Woody Yocom
11/12
Youth Services San Diego CEO Ryan Redondo, Dr. Elise Kim Prosser, Woody Yocom  (Robert_McKenzie)
12/12

Sophia Alsadek and Patrice Reynolds enjoying Pickleball
12/12
Sophia Alsadek and Patrice Reynolds enjoying Pickleball  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Rancho Santa Fe Open “Tennis Fest” took place Oct. 8 at the RSF Tennis Club. The event is a day to bring the Rancho Santa Fe community together to celebrate the USTA women’s $60,000 professional tennis tournament that is held Oct. 11-17 at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club.

The fun included multiple courts of tennis and pickleball play followed by a high-level tennis exhibition.

RSF Open Tennis Fest also partnered with Youth Tennis San Diego for the night to raise awareness for the San Diego-based tennis foundation/facilities that create tennis opportunities for underserved communities, from a beginners program to advanced nationally-ranked juniors.

A portion of the event proceeds will benefit Youth Tennis San Diego.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

