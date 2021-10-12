The Rancho Santa Fe Open “Tennis Fest” took place Oct. 8 at the RSF Tennis Club. The event is a day to bring the Rancho Santa Fe community together to celebrate the USTA women’s $60,000 professional tennis tournament that is held Oct. 11-17 at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club.

The fun included multiple courts of tennis and pickleball play followed by a high-level tennis exhibition.

RSF Open Tennis Fest also partnered with Youth Tennis San Diego for the night to raise awareness for the San Diego-based tennis foundation/facilities that create tennis opportunities for underserved communities, from a beginners program to advanced nationally-ranked juniors.

A portion of the event proceeds will benefit Youth Tennis San Diego.

Photos by Rob McKenzie