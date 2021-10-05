The Diamonds kick off Community Concerts of RSF’s new season
The Diamonds performed Lets Rock Broadway (Robert_McKenzie)
Christy Wilson, Rev. Dr. Jack Baca (Robert_McKenzie)
Vearl and MaryAnn Smith, Tom Koss (Robert_McKenzie)
Gerda and Tom Snell (Robert_McKenzie)
The Diamonds performed Lets Rock Broadway (Robert_McKenzie)
Lisa Junge, Sandra Yayanos, Nena Jo Haskins (Robert_McKenzie)
Karen Moller Finnerty and Jim Finnerty (Robert_McKenzie)
Peter and Carolyn Jensen (Robert_McKenzie)
Virginia Chasey, Dr. Dee Silver (Robert_McKenzie)
Treavor and Andrea Callum (Robert_McKenzie)
The Diamonds performed Lets Rock Broadway (Robert_McKenzie)
Nancy Herrington, Community Concerts President Gail Kendall, Karen Kirk, Sparkle Stiff (Robert_McKenzie)
Bill and Jane Bondurant (Robert_McKenzie)
Rosemary Pellegrino, Laurie Katona, Jeanne Wheaton (Robert_McKenzie)
Marla Hess, Diane Tietjen (Robert_McKenzie)
Bibbi and Robert Herrmann (Robert_McKenzie)
Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe began its 21st season Oct. 1 in the Fellowship Hall at the Village Church campus in Rancho Santa Fe.
The concert featured The Diamonds show “Let’s Rock Broadway!” with songs from popular Broadway musicals and their own rock ‘n roll hits such as Silhouettes and Little Darlin’.
The next CCRSF concert will be held Nov. 12 and feature the Duo Baldo musical comedy team. More information and all tickets for the series or single dates are available at www.ccrsf.org.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
