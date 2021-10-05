Advertisement
The Diamonds kick off Community Concerts of RSF’s new season

The Diamonds performed Lets Rock Broadway
1/16
The Diamonds performed Lets Rock Broadway
Christy Wilson, Rev. Dr. Jack Baca
2/16
Christy Wilson, Rev. Dr. Jack Baca
Vearl and MaryAnn Smith, Tom Koss
3/16
Vearl and MaryAnn Smith, Tom Koss
Gerda and Tom Snell
4/16
Gerda and Tom Snell
Lisa Junge, Sandra Yayanos, Nena Jo Haskins
6/16
Lisa Junge, Sandra Yayanos, Nena Jo Haskins
Karen Moller Finnerty and Jim Finnerty
7/16
Karen Moller Finnerty and Jim Finnerty
Peter and Carolyn Jensen
8/16
Peter and Carolyn Jensen
Virginia Chasey, Dr. Dee Silver
9/16
Virginia Chasey, Dr. Dee Silver
Treavor and Andrea Callum
10/16
Treavor and Andrea Callum
Nancy Herrington, Community Concerts President Gail Kendall, Karen Kirk, Sparkle Stiff
12/16
Nancy Herrington, Community Concerts President Gail Kendall, Karen Kirk, Sparkle Stiff
Bill and Jane Bondurant
13/16
Bill and Jane Bondurant
Rosemary Pellegrino, Laurie Katona, Jeanne Wheaton
14/16
Rosemary Pellegrino, Laurie Katona, Jeanne Wheaton
Marla Hess, Diane Tietjen
15/16
Marla Hess, Diane Tietjen
Bibbi and Robert Herrmann
16/16
Bibbi and Robert Herrmann
Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe began its 21st season Oct. 1 in the Fellowship Hall at the Village Church campus in Rancho Santa Fe.

The concert featured The Diamonds show “Let’s Rock Broadway!” with songs from popular Broadway musicals and their own rock ‘n roll hits such as Silhouettes and Little Darlin’.

The next CCRSF concert will be held Nov. 12 and feature the Duo Baldo musical comedy team. More information and all tickets for the series or single dates are available at www.ccrsf.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

