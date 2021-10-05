Advertisement
DreamKeepers Project Inc. hosts 16th annual Membership Appreciation Event

DreamKeepers Project Inc board members Mary Ashley Chenoweth, Alexis Ranglas-Behseta, Kristen Chenoweth, Vice President Pat Gregory, Kaitlin Tate, Secretary Debbie Weiner, President Sandi Chenoweth
Grace Stolzoff, Maureen Billington, DreamKeepers Project Inc President Sandi Chenoweth, Mental Health System Vice President Shola Olaoshebikan, Family Resource Center Program Manager Fabiola Quijano
DreamKeepers Project Inc board President Sandi Chenoweth, Vice President Pat Gregory, SocieteFlowers.com proprietor Allison Stevens, floral designer Holli Ewell
Martina Dale, Diane Truesdell, Victoria Pappas
Jean Cameron, Katina Tsakopoulos, Judy Adler, Solveig Bassham, Melia Fuller
DreamKeepers Project Inc board member Alexis Ranglas-Behseta, host Jeannie Ranglas with Juliette, Martina Dale
Julie Hill, Kathy Klink, Linda Saxon
Lori Fox, Marie Sabadicci, Avril Hibberd, Marlene Garces
Karen Sullivan, Donna Vance, Estelle Graff, Toni Taves, Robin Singer
Family Resource Center Program Manager Fabiola Quijano, FRC Office Manager Diana Cortez, DreamKeepers Project Inc board member Kaitlin Tate, FRC Program Supervisor Sarah Breding, DreamKeepers Project Inc board member Kristen Chenoweth
DreamKeepers Project Inc. held its 16th annual Membership Appreciation Event “Fall Flavors and Friends! A Morning of Good Coffee and Great Friends” Oct. 4 at the Fairbanks Ranch home of Jeannie Ranglas. The event featured an exclusive holiday floral arranging demonstration by Allison Stevens, owner of Societe Fine Flowers. The event also included shopping from favorite vendors featuring jewelry and artful items for the home, an Opportunity Drawing for gift baskets and more.

DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. For more information, visit dreamkeepersproject.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

