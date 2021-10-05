DreamKeepers Project Inc. hosts 16th annual Membership Appreciation Event

DreamKeepers Project Inc. held its 16th annual Membership Appreciation Event “Fall Flavors and Friends! A Morning of Good Coffee and Great Friends” Oct. 4 at the Fairbanks Ranch home of Jeannie Ranglas. The event featured an exclusive holiday floral arranging demonstration by Allison Stevens, owner of Societe Fine Flowers. The event also included shopping from favorite vendors featuring jewelry and artful items for the home, an Opportunity Drawing for gift baskets and more.

DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. For more information, visit dreamkeepersproject.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie