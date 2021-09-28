Advertisement
SES Tennis Center Pro-Am fundraising tennis tournament

Tom Zeman, Patrick Stuart, Rich Goldner, Francois Castejon
Tom Zeman, Patrick Stuart, Rich Goldner, Francois Castejon
Eugenio Gonzalez, John Crick, Leonardo Goldstein, Juan Garcia
Eugenio Gonzalez, John Crick, Leonardo Goldstein, Juan Garcia
Rich Goldner
Rich Goldner
Ron Marks
Ron Marks
Rich Goldner
Rich Goldner
Cliff Comfort, Leo Bravo
Cliff Comfort, Leo Bravo
Juan Garcia
Juan Garcia
Eduardo Sanchez, Rancho Valencia Head Pro and Tennis Manager
Eduardo Sanchez, Rancho Valencia Head Pro and Tennis Manager
Olivia Mehran, Monika Mehran, Angela Bravo, Biana Comfort
Olivia Mehran, Monika Mehran, Angela Bravo, Biana Comfort
Roman Shenkiryk, Jeff Bivens
Roman Shenkiryk, Jeff Bivens
Horst Dziura, Rob Mehran, Yoel Galante, Grant Doyle
Horst Dziura, Rob Mehran, Yoel Galante, Grant Doyle
Ron Marks, Andrew Wakefield, Jeff Bivens, Roman Shenkiryk
Ron Marks, Andrew Wakefield, Jeff Bivens, Roman Shenkiryk
John Crick, Eugenio Gonzalez, Juan Garcia, Leonardo Goldstein
John Crick, Eugenio Gonzalez, Juan Garcia, Leonardo Goldstein
Andrew Wakefield
Andrew Wakefield
Horst Dziura
Horst Dziura
Ron Marks
Ron Marks
Eugenio Gonzalez, John Crick
Eugenio Gonzalez, John Crick
Rich Goldner
Rich Goldner
Patrick Stuart
Patrick Stuart
Roman Shenkiryk
Roman Shenkiryk
Juan Garcia
Juan Garcia
MIchael Cannan, Sebastian Bader
MIchael Cannan, Sebastian Bader
Tom Zeman
Tom Zeman
Andrew Wakefield
Andrew Wakefield
Eugenio Gonzalez
Eugenio Gonzalez
Leonardo Goldstein
Leonardo Goldstein
Roman Shenkiryk
Roman Shenkiryk
Patrick Stuart
Patrick Stuart
Jeff Bivens
Jeff Bivens
Tom Zeman
Tom Zeman
Silent Auction Items
Silent Auction Items
Ashley Clark, Karla Swatek Davidson
Ashley Clark, Karla Swatek Davidson
John Crick
John Crick
Tom Zeman
Tom Zeman
Ashley Clark, Karla Swatek Davidson
Ashley Clark, Karla Swatek Davidson
Michael Cannan
Michael Cannan
The 15th Annual Sean Eduardo Sanchez Tennis Center fundraising Pro-Am tennis tournament was held Sept. 26 at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, in Rancho Santa Fe.

Tennis-playing amateurs were partnered with local tennis professionals to compete for the championship. Proceeds from the event will benefit the children enrolled in the SES Tennis Center located in Tecate, Mexico, (a California-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization), which provides access to tennis lessons, free tennis equipment and cross border tournament transportation while also supporting the efforts of the Empty Cradle, a San Diego nonprofit organization that helps parents cope with the loss of an infant before, during or after birth.

Visit sestenniscenter.org for further details on the Tennis Center.

Photos by Jon Clark

