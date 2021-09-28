SES Tennis Center Pro-Am fundraising tennis tournament

The 15th Annual Sean Eduardo Sanchez Tennis Center fundraising Pro-Am tennis tournament was held Sept. 26 at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, in Rancho Santa Fe.

Tennis-playing amateurs were partnered with local tennis professionals to compete for the championship. Proceeds from the event will benefit the children enrolled in the SES Tennis Center located in Tecate, Mexico, (a California-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization), which provides access to tennis lessons, free tennis equipment and cross border tournament transportation while also supporting the efforts of the Empty Cradle, a San Diego nonprofit organization that helps parents cope with the loss of an infant before, during or after birth.

Visit sestenniscenter.org for further details on the Tennis Center.

Photos by Jon Clark