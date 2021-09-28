Advertisement
RSF Education Foundation holds ‘Newcomers’ Night Out’

Ryan and Leah Stempfle, Kameron Comstock, Lindsay Scripp, Erica Conger
1/31
Ryan and Leah Stempfle, Kameron Comstock, Lindsay Scripp, Erica Conger  (Jon Clark)
Kristin and Jorden Boom
2/31
Kristin and Jorden Boom  (Jon Clark)
Mark and Mercedes Henderson
3/31
Mark and Mercedes Henderson  (Jon Clark)
Andy Miller, Tom Vieira, Haley Miller
4/31
Andy Miller, Tom Vieira, Haley Miller  (Jon Clark)
5/31
Dan Comstock, Ryan Conger, Nick and Crissy Slinde
6/31
Dan Comstock, Ryan Conger, Nick and Crissy Slinde  (Jon Clark)
Jared and Monica Khan
7/31
Jared and Monica Khan  (Jon Clark)
Jill Stankaski, Julie Guillory
8/31
Jill Stankaski, Julie Guillory  (Jon Clark)
Daria and Hafez Azadeh
9/31
Daria and Hafez Azadeh  (Jon Clark)
10/31
11/31
Rob Guillory, Collin Valentine
12/31
Rob Guillory, Collin Valentine  (Jon Clark)
Eoin and Sally O'Toole
13/31
Eoin and Sally O’Toole  (Jon Clark)
Jess Swann, Brian Curry
14/31
Jess Swann, Brian Curry  (Jon Clark)
Host Kali Kim, Tom Vieira
15/31
Host Kali Kim, Tom Vieira  (Jon Clark)
Lorena and Gerardo Pasquel, Mary Mac Capener, Superintendent Donna Tripi
16/31
Lorena and Gerardo Pasquel, Mary Mac Capener, Superintendent Donna Tripi  (Jon Clark)
17/31
18/31
Rebecca and Ryan Lund
19/31
Rebecca and Ryan Lund  (Jon Clark)
Alex and Lana Zaydenberg
20/31
Alex and Lana Zaydenberg  (Jon Clark)
21/31
Tamara and Ryan Nessen
22/31
Tamara and Ryan Nessen  (Jon Clark)
Keri and Tom Hinds, Dan Brown, Lori Lester-Brown
23/31
Keri and Tom Hinds, Dan Brown, Lori Lester-Brown  (Jon Clark)
24/31
Katherine Zabloudil, Greg Wormmeester
25/31
Katherine Zabloudil, Greg Wormmeester  (Jon Clark)
Edna Lash (Co-chair of RSFEF) and Ryan Lash
26/31
Edna Lash (Co-chair of RSFEF) and Ryan Lash  (Jon Clark)
27/31
Kate Butler (Co-chair RSFEF), Melissa and Ryan Alfred
28/31
Kate Butler (Co-chair RSFEF), Melissa and Ryan Alfred  (Jon Clark)
Sarah and Andrew Zenoff
29/31
Sarah and Andrew Zenoff  (Jon Clark)
Maritza Diaz, Miguel Costa, Jee Manghani
30/31
Maritza Diaz, Miguel Costa, Jee Manghani  (Jon Clark)
31/31
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation hosted its annual “Newcomers’ Night Out” event Sept. 25 at the RSF home of Paul and Kali Kim. The event welcomes new parents of R. Roger Rowe students to the school community. The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation “supports the Rancho Santa Fe School District by raising funds for the benefit of all students in the District. The RSFEF is a 501(c)(3) and all contributions are 100% tax deductible”, according to the Foundation’s website. Visit www.rsfef.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

