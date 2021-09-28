RSF Education Foundation holds ‘Newcomers’ Night Out’

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation hosted its annual “Newcomers’ Night Out” event Sept. 25 at the RSF home of Paul and Kali Kim. The event welcomes new parents of R. Roger Rowe students to the school community. The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation “supports the Rancho Santa Fe School District by raising funds for the benefit of all students in the District. The RSFEF is a 501(c)(3) and all contributions are 100% tax deductible”, according to the Foundation’s website. Visit www.rsfef.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark