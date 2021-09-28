Two RSF residents are ‘Women of Vision’ honorees at Salvation Army event

A dozen area women, including Rancho Santa Fe residents Jamie Carr and Ursula Kuster, were honored as “Women of Vision” during The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary’s 2021 Women of Dedication luncheon Sept. 17 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel.

The honorees were chosen for their community volunteerism and other service.

Lynne Doyle, Jackie Helm, Denise Jackson, Deborah Marengo, Ellen Moxham, Julie Cowan Novak, Esther Rodriguez, Roberta Tidmore, Wendy Urushima-Conn and Danitza Villanueva were recognized in addition to Carr and Kuster.

The 55th-anniversary luncheon was co-chaired by Kathryn Stephens, Maggie Watkins and Andrea Naversen. The event, attended by more than 600 people, is the signature fundraiser of the Women’s Auxiliary, which supports The Salvation Army’s social service programs. ◆